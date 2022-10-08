Hudson Falls suffers Class B loss to Ravena

RAVENA 55, HUDSON FALLS 28: The Tigers managed a second-half surge after falling behind 34-0 at halftime, but eventually lost to Ravena in a Class B.

Jesse Mullis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard run, on 14 carries to lead Hudson Falls (0-5 league, 0-6 overall).

Nate Jackson scored on an 80-yard run early in the third quarter for the Tigers, and Will Coon connected with Deonzae Bright on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Coon completed 3 of 6 passes for 147 yards, two of them to Bright for 142 yards.

Wyatt Algozzine scored three times for Ravena (4-1, 4-2), twice on passes from Luke Misetich and on an 86-yard kickoff return.

Aidan Lochner and Frankie Broadhurst each scored twice for the Indians, with Lochner rushing for 160 yards on 10 carries, and Broadhurst adding 148 yards on 15 rushes.

Ravena 55, Hudson Falls 28 Ravena (4-1, 4-2);20;14;7;14 — 55 Hudson Falls (0-5, 0-6);0;0;14;14 — 28 First quarter R — Lochner 3 run (McFerran kick), 7:26 R — Greene 3 run (McFerran kick), 1:49 R — Algozzine 24 pass from Misetich (kick failed), :39 Second quarter R — Algozzine 10 pass from Misetich (McFerran kick), 9:21 R — Broadhurst 40 run (McFerran kick), 4:18 Third quarter HF — Jackson 80 run (Smith kick), 8:11 R — Lochner 6 run (McFerran kick), 3:36 HF — Bright 75 pass from Coon (Smith kick), 1:25 Fourth quarter HF — Mullis 58 run (Smith kick), 9:05 R — Broadhurst 10 run (McFerran kick), 2:30 HF — Mullis 1 run (Smith kick), 1:27 R — Algozzine 86 kickoff return (McFerran kick), 1:09