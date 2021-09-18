Hudson Falls shuts out Mohonasen

HUDSON FALLS — Will Coon scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter Saturday, and the Hudson Falls defense made it stand in a 7-0 Class B non-division victory over Mohonasen.

It was the first victory for the Tigers (1-1) since the final game of the 2019 season. They went 0-5 during the Fall II season and lost to Schalmont last week.

Coon's touchdown came with 3:57 left in the period, as he finished with 39 yards rushing on 19 carries and completed three passes for 52 yards. Jesse Mullis led the Tigers on the ground with 45 yards on 13 rushes.

Hudson Falls finished with 189 total yards, but didn't need that many, because the Tigers' defense pitched a shutout, holding Mohonasen (1-1) to 62 passing yards and a net of minus-20 yards on 18 rushing attempts, including sacks.

