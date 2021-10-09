 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech
HUDSON FALLS 49, GREEN TECH 6: Brandon Fish rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Hudson Falls cruised to a Class B non-division victory over Green Tech.

Fish scored on runs of 62, 25, 20 and 8 yards among his 10 carries as the Tigers scored 49 unanswered points — including a 29-point second-quarter outburst — to improve to 2-3 overall.

Hudson Falls also got touchdown runs from Jesse Mullis, Nate Jackson and David Gonzalez. Jackson rushed for 81 yards on seven carries, and Mullis added 76 yards on 11 rushes.

Green Tech got 98 rushing yards from Isaac Sylvaine, who scored on a 63-yard run in the first quarter for the Eagles' only points.

The Tigers outgained Green Tech 328-247 in total yards, mostly on the ground.

