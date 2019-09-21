HUDSON FALLS — Trailing by two with 1:59 remaining, Hudson Falls turned to junior Arek Hall on the goal line to punch in the go-ahead touchdown.
Sixty-five seconds later, Hall sealed it on the defensive end with a 38-yard interception return for another score as the Tigers earned a 32-22 win against Johnston in a Class B North football game on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Riley Maddison completed 9 of 17 passes for 131 yards and added 54 yards on the ground with two touchdowns for the Tigers (1-2, 1-2).
Caden Mureness completed 11 of 35 passes for 126 yards with one interception and had 42 rushing yards with a touchdown for the Sir Bills (1-2, 1-2).
