HUDSON FALLS — Trailing by two points with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter, the Hudson Falls football team turned to a player who had yet to find the end zone in his high school varsity career.
For good measure, he scored another touchdown from the defensive side of the ball just 65 seconds later to ice it.
Junior Arek Hall was ready for his opportunity on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line as he ricocheted off a defender and spun into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown that made it 26-22.
Initially, the officials threw a flag on the play, thinking there was an illegal number of offensive linemen on the play. But, the Tigers had put in an imbalanced set.
After discussion and a boisterous rebuttal from the Hudson Falls coaching staff regarding the proper number of offensive linemen (five) and how they were set on the field, the refs overturned the call and called it a touchdown.
“It gave everybody a bit of a heart attack,” said a laughing Hudson Falls coach Bill Strong. “I was thinking, ’How much more can we take?’ But it was fine.”
Sixty-five seconds later, Hall sealed it on the defensive end with a 38-yard interception return for another score as the Tigers earned a 32-22 win against Johnston in a Class B North football game on Saturday afternoon.
“I knew we had to get the score,” Hall said of his first score. “I knew our quarterback Riley (Maddison) had been running hard all day and was tired on the sidelines. I knew that I had to make a play. My linemen did great and I was able to hit the hole hard. Last year, I got moved up as a middle linebacker and then I was switching touches. With some players graduating, we had to make some changes on offense.”
Hudson Falls started with good field position at the Johnstown 49 yard line after a solid kickoff return.
Through the opening two weeks, the Tigers had scored just seven total points in losses against Scotia and Ravena. On Saturday, Hudson Falls scored three offensive touchdowns, but also received a touchdown apiece from their special teams and their defensive units.
Maddison completed 9-of-17 passes for 131 yards with one interception and added 54 yards on the ground with two touchdowns for the Tigers (1-2, 1-2).
“Riley (Maddison) played today like I know he is capable of playing,” Strong said. “He’s a dual threat. We finally found him a little bit of time and our offense found some rhythm today. Riley is an outstanding quarterback.”
Strong added that the help from receiving core proved to be a big difference from the first two weeks to today. Two additions were important — junior Andrew Hogan returned to the lineup after being limited by a hip pointer and offensive lineman Alex Labshere shifted over and became a target in the open field (three receptions for 11 yards).
Hogan made key plays on each of the Tigers' first two possessions — grabbing a 27-yarder on the second play of the game — and then added a nifty 26-yard reception at the Johnson 4-yard line to set up Maddison’s second touchdown run. With 1:48 left in the first quarter, he scooted down the sidelines for a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
“We stand with them,” Strong said. “I stand with the punt returners. I’m their eyes for them. If they’re good, we say, ‘Good, good, good’ and then if they’re good — then they go get the ball. I hate to give up yards and field position because we’re not going to field the ball. We work hard at trying to field the ball in punts.”
Caden Mureness completed 11 of 35 passes for 126 yards with one interception and had 42 rushing yards with a touchdown for the Bills (1-2, 1-2).
Chase Benton got to work in the second half, rushing for 71 of his game-high 93 yards after the break. The junior wide receiver/running back broke off an 18-yard touchdown practically untouched up the middle with 6:01 left in the third quarter. Benton fought through several would-be tacklers for a 14-yard touchdown with 3:44 left in regulation that tied it at 20.
“We hit some nice passes down field,” Strong said. “Once we started to hit the passes, we were able to mix in the run. Then, we got down to third and short. We were talking field goal, what we were going to do if we got to fourth down. Arek (Hall) punched it in off tackle on an imbalanced play. Arek jammed it in for us. He’s a tough kid.”
