GOUVERNEUR 53, HUDSON FALLS 10: The Tigers fell to 0-3 with a non-league loss to Gouverneur in a game played at Tupper Lake.

Jesse Mullis rushed for 150 yards on 19 carries, and scored on a 15-yard run, and Peyton Smith booted a 36-yard field goal to account for Hudson Falls' scoring.

Holden Stowell passed for two touchdowns and ran for three more to power the Wildcats, who outgained Hudson Falls 526-251 in total yards.