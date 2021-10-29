Hudson Falls loses in final seconds

MANCHESTER, Vt. — Carl LaVallee scored from 1 yard out with 16 seconds left in regulation to lift Burr & Burton Academy past Hudson Falls 21-17 in a non-league game Friday night.

The Bulldogs, from Manchester, Vt., had trailed 17-7 going into the fourth quarter, but closed the gap with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jack McCoy to Nate Smilko with 9:48 to play. McCoy and Smilko connected twice for touchdowns.

Jesse Mullis rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries to lead the visiting Tigers, who fell to 3-5 overall. They also picked up a Class B North forfeit from Broadalbin-Perth in the division.

Hudson Falls had jumped out to a 10-0 lead on a 13-yard scoring run from Brandon Fish and a 43-yard field goal by Peyton Smith. Mullis scored from 3 yards out in the third quarter for another 10-point lead.

The Tigers' defense held Burr & Burton to 103 rushing yards, but McCoy passed for 180 on 16-for-27 passing.

Burr & Burton 21, Hudson Falls 17 Hudson Falls (4-5);10;0;7;0 — 17 Burr & Burton;0;7;0;14 — 21 First quarter HF — Fish 13 run (Smith kick), 5:20 HF — FG Smith 43, :17 Second quarter BBA — Smilko 10 pass from McCoy (Maier kick) Third quarter HF — Mullis 3 run (Smith kick), 3:24 Fourth quarter BBA — Smilko 20 pass from McCoy (Maier kick), 9:48 BBA — LaVallee 1 run (Maier kick), :16

