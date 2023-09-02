PLATTSBURGH — The Hudson Falls football team made a late touchdown by Peyton Dupuis stand up as the eventual game-winner Friday night in a 24-22 non-league win over Plattsburgh.

Dupuis scored from 5 yards out and Will Coon tacked on the two-point conversion with 4:21 left in regulation to give the Tigers a 24-16 lead.

However, the Hornets responded right away, as Landon Ladue returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. However, Hudson Falls halted the two-point conversion attempt to leave Plattsburgh down by two.

Dupuis led all rushers with 139 yards on 30 carries to lead the Tigers, who also got short touchdown runs by David Gonzalez and Jayden Hardwick. Gonzalez rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries, and Deonzae Bright added 65 yards on four runs.

Dominic DeAngelo scored twice for Plattsburgh, on a 61-yard run and a 29-yard pass from Daniel Hartmann.

