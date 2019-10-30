{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Riley Maddison scored two touchdowns Wednesday night, including a 20-yard interception return in the final seconds, as Hudson Falls defeated South Glens Falls 28-20 in a football crossover game.

South High’s Joe Johnson led all rushers with 183 yards and two first-half touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Maddison, a senior and four-year starter for the Tigers, scored from 3 yards out late in the first half to give Hudson Falls a 21-12 halftime lead. The Tigers, who finished the season at 3-6, also got 1-yard touchdown runs from Arek Hall and Stephen Currier earlier in the game.

The Bulldogs (2-7) kept pace with Hudson Falls in the first half, getting a pair of long scoring runs from Johnson.

An Isaiah Cuva touchdown and Josh Ahrens conversion run pulled South High within 21-20 in the fourth quarter. However, Maddison picked off a pass and returned it for a score with five seconds left in regulation to seal victory.

