HUDSON FALLS — Riley Maddison rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown Saturday to lead Hudson Falls to a 12-7 Class B North football victory over Lansingburgh.

Arek Hall ran 6 yards for an important insurance touchdown with 4:15 left in regulation as the Tigers improved to 2-2 in the division, 2-4 overall.

Lansingburgh scored a late touchdown, then recovered the onside kick with 1:43 to play but Hudson Falls’ Nick Hunt intercepted a pass 20 seconds later to seal the win.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

