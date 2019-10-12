HUDSON FALLS — Riley Maddison rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown Saturday to lead Hudson Falls to a 12-7 Class B North football victory over Lansingburgh.
Riley Maddison powers in from 4 yds out to put Hudson Falls up 6-0 with 2:26 left in half #518football pic.twitter.com/xk5Fkl8t5v— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 12, 2019
Arek Hall ran 6 yards for an important insurance touchdown with 4:15 left in regulation as the Tigers improved to 2-2 in the division, 2-4 overall.
You have free articles remaining.
Lansingburgh scored a late touchdown, then recovered the onside kick with 1:43 to play but Hudson Falls’ Nick Hunt intercepted a pass 20 seconds later to seal the win.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.