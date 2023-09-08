As the coach’s son, Glens Falls’ Oscar Lilac has seen his share of Jug Games against Hudson Falls over the years. About all he has known is Glens Falls’ dominance in the football rivalry.

“I remember some, but I don’t remember the years,” the junior receiver/defensive back said before practice earlier this week. “I definitely remember last year. We shut them out — that’s the goal, to do it every year.”

Lilac is much more focused on this year’s annual rivalry game, set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Hudson Falls.

He’s part of a solid group of skill players returning to Glens Falls, which will play its first football game under the new Black Bears moniker. They face a Hudson Falls team that is banking on an improved physicality this season as they hope to avoid a repeat of last year’s 38-0 loss.

“I feel we’re pretty ready, we’ve been working hard all summer,” Tigers senior quarterback Will Coon said before their evening practice at Derby Park. “We do not want to get shut out.”

Glens Falls, which holds a 40-10 lead in the Jug series, has dominated the Tigers in eight straight Jug Games, winning by an average score of 44-6.

Hudson Falls is hoping to snap that streak Saturday. If the Tigers have one advantage Saturday over Glens Falls in their annual battle for the red-and-green ceramic whiskey jug, it’s that they already have a game under their belts.

Last Friday, Hudson Falls held on for a 24-22 non-league victory at Plattsburgh. Glens Falls played South Glens Falls in a Saturday scrimmage.

“We’ve gone to battle, we’ve gone the full duration of a game — their scrimmage was like an hour and it was controlled,” Tigers head coach Brett Watkins said. “If there is a feather in our cap, I think it’s that our kids have felt that.”

Hudson Falls was able to pound out 294 rushing yards last week, getting touchdown runs from David Gonzalez, Peyton Dupuis and Deonzae Bright. Dupuis led the Tigers with 139 yards on 27 carries. Coon is a dual threat at quarterback.

“We were strong in the areas that we thought we’d be strong in,” Watkins said. “We talked about being strong, pushing people around, being good between the tackles, and that bore out.”

“I think what they’re doing offensively fits the group that they have this year really well,” Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said. “Their best athlete (Coon) in that flexbone offense is going to handle the ball more than anybody, and they have really good complementary pieces.”

A year ago, Glens Falls got five touchdown passes from Carson Rath, but he graduated along with most of the offensive line. The Black Bears are breaking in a new varsity quarterback and linemen, but return quality skill players like Lilac, Kellen Driscoll and Skyler Sturdevant.

“The jump Hudson Falls has in playing and winning a close game is just the experience of having to grind one out in the second half and doing all their special teams live, seeing how their kids face adversity,” Pat Lilac said. “So in that regard, we’re a little bit behind, but at the same time, I think we’re getting healthy and starting to pick things up.”

“I think it’s an interesting matchup because we have two different philosophies,” Watkins said. “They’re going to spread us out, we want to pack them in. It really comes down to who can dictate the game that they want, who can control the tempo.”

Neither team is worried about the big rivalry game of the season being the first Class B North division contest of the year.

“The rivalry games are part of what makes high school football so fun and so special,” Pat Lilac said. “When they come this early, you go from zero to 60 — all of a sudden, you’re in a real intense game that you know is going to be physical right off the bat, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You can set the tone for how you want to play the rest of the season.”

“It’s to everyone’s benefit that we have it early and see where we’re all at,” Watkins said. “I think we all have questions, so we’re ready to have answers on Saturday.”