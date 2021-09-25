Hudson Falls forfeits to Ravena after power outage

RAVENA OVER HUDSON FALLS: The Hudson Falls football team opted to forfeit its game against Ravena after the Tigers decided against a return trip to Ravena to continue Friday night's suspended game.

Friday's game was halted by a power failure at Ravena's field. Hudson Falls trailed 14-0 when the lights went out with 8:42 left in the second quarter.

However, Tigers head coach Brett Watkins said the team could not play Saturday, and after considering playing on Sunday, they opted to not play. The 70-mile one-way trip to Ravena was cited as a factor.

Ravena athletic director Bob Dorrance said the game would count as a forfeit for Hudson Falls, who drops to 1-2 heading into next Saturday's Jug Game against Glens Falls.

"(Saturday) was not an option," Watkins said by text Saturday. "None of my staff was comfortable putting kids back on a bus for 1:30 (game time for) a third time in 12 hours. It's not like popping over to (Glens Falls) or (South Glens Falls)."

