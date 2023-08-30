HUDSON FALLS — After struggling on the field in recent years, Hudson Falls head football coach Brett Watkins knew the Tigers needed to get a lot stronger.

So Hudson Falls graduate Chris Doody came over from Corinth to join the staff as a strength and conditioning coach and phys ed teacher. The Tigers have seen the results of the new weight training program.

A return to their roots — power football behind a stronger offensive line — could be just what the Tigers need to move up in Class B.

"We've always been tough, but we haven’t been strong," said Watkins, whose team opens Friday at 6 p.m. at Plattsburgh. "Now we're strong, we've got to find out how tough we are."

The Tigers will play with heavy hearts this season, as longtime assistant coach John Barbieri died in November, leaving an irreplaceable void in the program.

The Tigers finished 2-7 last season and have not had a winning record since going 5-4 in 2018. With numbers declining in the program, Fort Edward players have joined the Tigers for football. Though only two are playing on varsity, the numbers are strong on modified.

Hudson Falls' power-running offense will be triggered by senior quarterback Will Coon, a third-year starter and the Tigers' most dangerous player on both sides of the ball.

"He might be the fastest kid on the field, and he's strong, too — he's a quarterback squatting over 300 pounds," Watkins said. "He also throws a really nice ball. He's a true dual-threat quarterback."

The line will be anchored by third-year starter Cam Bennett and returning center Derek Call. They're joined as starters by Cam McKittrick and Colton Bryant, and several other linemen were pushing for playing time.

"We've been more of a spread concept in the past with wing-T principles, but now you're going to see more power football with three backs," Watkins said. "We're coming at you."

However, senior Jesse Mullis will not be one of them. Mullis, a standout running back and linebacker the last two seasons, decided to concentrate on wrestling. Hudson Falls also lost fullback Nate Jackson to graduation.

This season, the backs will be returning seniors David Gonzales and Peyton Dupuis, and junior Jayden Hardwick, a third-year varsity player who returns to the backfield after playing on the line last year. Senior Lukas Ross, whom Watkins called the strongest player in the program, may also make the move from the line to fullback or tight end.

Deonzae Bright, a 6-foot-3 senior, returns as Coon's top receiver, a speedy player who can stretch the field.

The Tigers struggled on defense last year, but many of the offensive starters will play both ways for new defensive coordinator Justin Culligan.

The rotation up front will include Ross, Bryant, McKittrick and Ethan Natale, while Hardwick moves from defensive end to join Dupuis in the linebacking corps. Coon anchors the secondary at safety.

Soccer players Shawn Thompson and Arianna Harrington were working out as placekickers.

The two varsity players from Fort Edward are fullback/linebacker Kam Brayman, who played for the Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne merger last year, and sophomore receiver/defensive back Connor Tripp.

"The work ethic has changed — if we bring that work ethic, our expectations should be high," Watkins said. "Linemen drive every team, and we feel like we're strong. We're strong where it matters most, and we feel like we can piece behind it."