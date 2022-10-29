Hudson Falls ends season with loss to Schalmont

SCHALMONT 33, HUDSON FALLS 14: The Tigers scored the first and last touchdowns of the game as they concluded their season with a Class B loss to Schalmont.

Nate Jackson ran 18 yards for a touchdown to give Hudson Falls the early 7-0 lead, and Will Coon scored on a 22-yard quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring. Coon led Hudson Falls with 64 yards on 11 carries.

The Tigers, who opted to not play next week, finish the season with a 2-7 record.

Ryan Woodrow completed 10 of 15 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns for the Sabres (3-5). Whipple rushed for 121 yards on 17 carries as Schalmont outgained the Tigers in total yards, 383-195.

Schalmont 33, Hudson Falls 14 Schalmont (3-5, 3-5);14;19;0;0 — 33 Hudson Falls (2-6, 2-7);7;0;0;7 — 14 First quarter HF — Nate Jackson 18 run (Peyton Smith kick), 9:07 Sch — Ryan Shultis 20 run (Shultis kick), 7:21 Sch — No. 9 34 pass from Ryan Woodrow (Shultis kick), 2:17 Second quarter Sch — No. 9 59 pass from Woodrow (kick failed), 10:57 Sch — No. 9 34 pass from Woodrow (Shultis kick), 8:21 Sch — Rocco Whipple 10 run (pass failed), 2:14 Fourth quarter HF — Will Coon 22 run (Smith kick), 5:21