Hudson Falls earns first victory in wild offensive shootout

HUDSON FALLS 66, GREEN TECH 48: Jesse Mullis carried 31 times for 298 yards and six touchdowns and Hudson Falls piled up 550 yards of total offense in a touchdown-filled Class B victory.

It was the Tigers' first win of the season, as they improved to 1-5 in Class B, 1-6 overall.

Nate Jackson carried for 142 yards and Will Coon added 69 yards in rushing. Mullis scored on runs of 3 and 20 yards as Hudson Falls pulled out to a 30-14 lead in the second quarter and never trailed after that.

James Bender passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Green Tech attack.

Hudson Falls 66, Green Tech 48 Hudson Falls (1-5, 1-6);16;21;14;15 — 66 Green Tech (1-5, 1-5);14;12;6;16 — 48