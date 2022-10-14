Hudson Falls earns first victory in wild offensive shootout

HUDSON FALLS 66, GREEN TECH 48: Jesse Mullis carried 31 times for 298 yards and six touchdowns and Hudson Falls piled up 550 yards of total offense in a touchdown-filled Class B victory.
It was the Tigers' first win of the season, as they improved to 1-5 in Class B, 1-6 overall.
Nate Jackson carried for 142 yards and Will Coon added 69 yards in rushing. Mullis scored on runs of 3 and 20 yards as Hudson Falls pulled out to a 30-14 lead in the second quarter and never trailed after that.
James Bender passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Green Tech attack.