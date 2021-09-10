 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hudson Falls drops opener at Schalmont
0 comments

Hudson Falls drops opener at Schalmont

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHALMONT 32, HUDSON FALLS 13: Brandon Fish returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Jesse Mullis ran for another, but the Tigers fell on the road in their opener.

Mullis scored from 27 yards out in the fourth quarter for Hudson Falls, which trailed 26-0 at halftime.

Ryan Shultis scored on runs of 12 and 50 yards for the Sabres, who also got a pair of scores from Sean Willis, including a blocked punt recovery for a touchdown.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News