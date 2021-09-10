Hudson Falls drops opener at Schalmont

SCHALMONT 32, HUDSON FALLS 13: Brandon Fish returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Jesse Mullis ran for another, but the Tigers fell on the road in their opener.

Mullis scored from 27 yards out in the fourth quarter for Hudson Falls, which trailed 26-0 at halftime.

Ryan Shultis scored on runs of 12 and 50 yards for the Sabres, who also got a pair of scores from Sean Willis, including a blocked punt recovery for a touchdown.

Schalmont 32, Hudson Falls 13 Hudson Falls (0-1);0;0;0;13 — 13 Schalmont (1-0);13;13;0;6 — 32 First quarter S — Contompasis 11 run (conversion failed) S — Shultis 12 run (Shultis kick) Second quarter S — Willis blocked punt recovery (Shultis kick) S — Willis 43 run (kick failed) Fourth quarter S — Shultis 50 run (conversion failed) HF — Fish 79 kickoff run (Lewis kick) HF — Mullis 27 run (kick failed)

