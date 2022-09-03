Hudson Falls drops opener at Lansingburgh

LANSINGBURGH 27, HUDSON FALLS 13: Will Coon passed for 133 yards and a touchdown as Hudson Falls opened the season Friday night with a season-opening Class B loss at Lansingburgh.
Coon connected with Deonzae Bright on a 65-yard scoring pass and Nate Jackson added a 1-yard touchdown plunge as the Tigers battled Lansingburgh to a 13-13 tie in the second quarter.
However, Anthony Huff scored on a 27-yard pass from Nazareth Lozada for a 19-13 halftime lead, and Logan Hardt tacked on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter to cap the Knights' win.
Coon completed 9 of 17 passes and rushed for 90 yards to lead the Tigers. Hardt led all rushers in the game with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.