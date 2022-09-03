Hudson Falls drops opener at Lansingburgh

LANSINGBURGH 27, HUDSON FALLS 13: Will Coon passed for 133 yards and a touchdown as Hudson Falls opened the season Friday night with a season-opening Class B loss at Lansingburgh.

Coon connected with Deonzae Bright on a 65-yard scoring pass and Nate Jackson added a 1-yard touchdown plunge as the Tigers battled Lansingburgh to a 13-13 tie in the second quarter.

However, Anthony Huff scored on a 27-yard pass from Nazareth Lozada for a 19-13 halftime lead, and Logan Hardt tacked on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter to cap the Knights' win.

Coon completed 9 of 17 passes and rushed for 90 yards to lead the Tigers. Hardt led all rushers in the game with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Lansingburgh 27, Hudson Falls 13 Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1);7;6;0;0 — 13 Lansingburgh (1-0, 1-0);13;6;8;0 — 27 First quarter L — Baker 3 run (Esposito kick), 3:58 HF — Bright 65 pass from Coon (Smith kick), 3:14 L — Hardt 31 run (kick failed), :54 Second quarter HF — Jackson 1 run (kick failed), 4:54 L — Huff 27 pass from Lozada (run failed), :57 Third quarter L — Hardt 3 run (Hardt run), 6:59