 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson Falls drops opener at Lansingburgh

  • 0

LANSINGBURGH 27, HUDSON FALLS 13: Will Coon passed for 133 yards and a touchdown as Hudson Falls opened the season Friday night with a season-opening Class B loss at Lansingburgh.

Coon connected with Deonzae Bright on a 65-yard scoring pass and Nate Jackson added a 1-yard touchdown plunge as the Tigers battled Lansingburgh to a 13-13 tie in the second quarter.

However, Anthony Huff scored on a 27-yard pass from Nazareth Lozada for a 19-13 halftime lead, and Logan Hardt tacked on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter to cap the Knights' win.

Coon completed 9 of 17 passes and rushed for 90 yards to lead the Tigers. Hardt led all rushers in the game with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News