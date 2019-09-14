{{featured_button_text}}

Ravena 7, Hudson Falls 0: Hudson Falls was held to 118 yards total offense in a Class B non-division loss to Ravena.

The Indians' C.J. Bianchino found Ricky Hernandez with a 2-yard touchdown pass for the only score of the game. Hernandez finished with a game-high 80 yards on 19 rushes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Riley Maddison led the Tigers with 55 yards on 19 carries.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments