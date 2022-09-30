Hudson Falls drops loss at Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE 47, HUDSON FALLS 14: Deonzae Bright returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, one of the Tigers' few highlights in a Class B loss at Gloversville.

Jesse Mullis scored on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter for the Tigers (0-4, 0-5).

Gloversville quarterback Caelan Porter completed 8 of 9 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dominic Dorman, as the team improved to 5-0 in the league and overall.

Kyle Robare added three rushing touchdowns for Gloversville, with Nicholas Bradt scoring on a run and a pass.

Gloversville 47, Hudson Falls 14 Hudson Falls (0-4, 0-5);6;0;0;8 — 14 Gloversville (5-0, 5-0);20;14;13;0 — 47 First quarter G — Robare 4 run (Yanno kick), 8:52 HF — Bright 82 kickoff return (kick failed), 8:40 G — Bradt 27 pass from Porter (Yanno kick), 8:18 G — Dorman 25 pass from Porter (kick failed), :46 Second quarter G — Robare 2 run (Yanno kick), 7:06 G — Bradt 45 run (Yanno kick), 2:43 Third quarter G — Dorman 57 pass from Porter (kick failed), 10:17 G — Robare 1 run (Yanno kick), 7:47 Fourth quarter HF — Mullis 2 run (Diffee pass from Coon), 1:43