Hudson Falls comes up short to Scotia

SCOTIA 27, HUDSON FALLS 22: Deonzae Bright caught a pair of touchdown passes from Will Coon, but the Tigers came up short in a Class B loss to Scotia.
Bryce Layton passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 58-yard score to Kevin Green in the fourth quarter, to lead the Tartans (1-1).
Bright reeled in scoring passes of 72 and 23 yards in the second quarter to give Hudson Falls a 14-12 halftime lead.
The Tigers (0-2) took a 22-19 lead early in the fourth quarter on Nate Jackson's 40-yard touchdown run. However, Scotia responded with Green's long touchdown and a safety to seal the win.
Layton connected with Paul Marotta for two of his scores, and Nick Coons returned an interception 40 yards for a first-quarter touchdown for the Tartans.