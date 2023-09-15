SCOTIA 27, HUDSON FALLS 14: Hudson Falls rushed for 241 yards on 46 carries as a team, but could not finish off its drives in a Class B North loss at Scotia.

The Tigers (0-2, 1-2) got touchdown runs from David Gonzalez and Will Coon, who led the team with 112 yards on 14 carries. Peyton Dupuis rushed 23 times for 78 yards.

Hudson Falls could have taken the lead at halftime, but the Tigers had an apparent 93-yard touchdown run by Coon called partially back by an illegal block in the back.

Scotia quarterback Austin Stark rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and completed 6 of 7 passes for 123 yards and two scores, on plays of 14 and 44 yards to Nick Lemp. Mark Taylor also scored for the Tartans (1-1, 1-2).

Scotia 27, Hudson Falls 14 Hudson Falls (0-2, 1-2);6;0;8;0 — 14 Scotia (1-1, 1-2);0;7;6;14 — 27 First quarter HF — Gonzalez 9 run (pass failed) Second quarter Sco — N. Lemp 14 pass from Stark (Abuzara kick) Third quarter Sco — Taylor 2 run (run failed) HF — Coon 14 run (Bright run) Fourth quarter Sco — N. Lemp 44 pass from Stark (C. Lemp pass from Stark) Sco — Stark 7 run (run failed)