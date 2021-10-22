Hudson Falls comes up short at Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE — Hudson Falls rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to tie the game, only to come up short in a 27-21 Class B North football loss to Gloversville on Friday night.

Garrett Dooling scored on a 39-yard run with 2:52 left in regulation to pull out the victory for Gloversville, which took the inside track to second place behind division winner Glens Falls.

Jesse Mullis had pulled Hudson Falls (1-2 division, 3-4 overall) into a 21-21 tie on touchdown runs of 33 and 4 yards earlier in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Fish got the Tigers on the board with a 43-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. He finished with 137 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Mullis added 83 yards on 14 rushes. The Tigers gained 187 of their 251 rushing yards in the second half.

Gloversville (2-1, 5-3) had opened a three-touchdown lead in the first half. Dooling rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 11 of 25 passes for 126 yards and another score, to Dom Dorman. Gio Glionna rushed for a score, as well. Kyle Robare led Gloversville with 82 yards on 14 carries.

Hudson Falls is scheduled to finish the regular season next Friday night at Broadalbin-Perth.

Gloversville 27, Hudson Falls 21 Hudson Falls (1-2, 3-4);0;0;7;14 — 21 Gloversville (2-1, 5-3);7;14;0;6 — 27 First quarter G — Dooling 26 run (Glionna kick), 5:36 Second quarter G — Glionna 1 run (Glionna kick), 4:13 G — Dorman 2 pass from Dooling (Glionna kick), 12.8 Third quarter HF — Fish 43 run (Smith kick), 11:41 Fourth quarter HF — Mullis 33 run (Smith kick), 11:19 HF — Mullis 4 run (Smith kick), 5:58 G — Dooling 39 run (kick blocked), 2:52

