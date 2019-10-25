ROTTERDAM — Ben Burchhardt ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, Trent Randle added 102 yards on the ground with two scores as Schalmont blanked Hudson Falls 28-0 in a Class B quarterfinal of the Section II Football Tournament on Friday.
The Sabres (6-2) pounded the ball with 322 total rushing yards and scored in each quarter to win its eighth consecutive meeting with Hudson Falls.
The Tigers fell to 2-6 on the season.
