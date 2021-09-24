 Skip to main content
Hoo. Falls-Tamarac tops Glens Falls
HOOSICK FALLS — The Hoosick Falls-Tamarac Wildcats upended shorthanded Glens Falls 39-13 in a non-league game on Friday night.

The Indians (2-1) were playing without 14 players who were either injured or on COVID quarantine. Friday's game was a late addition to the schedule, when Glens Falls' original opponent, Lansingburgh, had to back out due to quarantining.

Griffin Woodell rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Carson Rath connected with Peyton McClenning on a 33-yard scoring pass to account for Glens Falls' scores. The Indians trailed 26-7 at halftime.

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (2-1) was led by quarterback Josh Sparks, who passed for touchdowns of 45 and 55 yards, ran for two more scores and returned an interception 53 yards for another touchdown.

