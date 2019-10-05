Granville 44, Hoosic Valley 6: Dayton Holcomb rushed for 195 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Granville to a Class C North victory at Hoosic Valley.
The Golden Horde (2-1, 3-1) got scoring runs of 19, 33 and 47 yards from Holcomb, who carried the ball 20 times and also scored on a 15-yard pass from Myles Pauquette.
Logan Beebe and Pauquette added 1-yard touchdown runs. Ben Chilkott ran for 92 yards on 12 carries.
