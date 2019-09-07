GRANVILLE — Dayton Holcomb rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead Granville to a 16-6 Class C North football victory over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.
Dayton Holcomb with a 2yd TD run with 5:55 left for a 16-6 Granville lead over LG/HL #518football pic.twitter.com/TQSb6rI3qb— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 7, 2019
Defensively, the Golden Horde held LG/H-L to 135 total yards, and 100 of them came on two plays. The WarEagles scored their only touchdown on a 1-yard keeper by Cole Clarke to pull within 8-6 early in the second quarter.
LG/HL scores on 1yd run by Cole Clarke, but conversion fails — 8-6 Granville early second quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/4lqOUawg49— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 7, 2019
Check back later for a full story.
