Football: Granville vs. H-L/Lake George

Granville huddles up before the start of Saturday's game.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

GRANVILLE — Dayton Holcomb rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead Granville to a 16-6 Class C North football victory over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.

Defensively, the Golden Horde held LG/H-L to 135 total yards, and 100 of them came on two plays. The WarEagles scored their only touchdown on a 1-yard keeper by Cole Clarke to pull within 8-6 early in the second quarter.

Check back later for a full story.

