INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 9)
RUSHING
Player Att Yds Avg TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 153 1668 10.9 27
Jesse Griffin, War 132 1274 9.7 14
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 186 1265 6.8 13
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 125 1083 8.7 15
Calvin Schneider, C-S 106 920 8.7 9
Griffin Woodell, GF 89 890 10.0 19
Dylan Winchell, War 49 853 17.4 9
Brendan Covey, Whi 128 811 6.3 9
Max Kipp, HooF 123 777 6.3 13
Chris Albrecht, Gre 129 733 5.7 6
Ben Chilkott, Gran 119 722 6.1 5
Josh Ahrens, SGF 101 691 6.8 6
Jack Dwyer, Sch 59 636 10.8 7
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S 71 630 8.9 9
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch 51 610 12.0 12
Gabe Allen, C-FE 78 587 7.5 8
Riley Maddison, HudF 147 579 3.9 5
Joe Johnson, SGF 68 575 8.5 5
Luke Pemrick, Gre 66 561 8.5 9
Brody Sullivan, C-FE 150 548 3.7 8
Sam McGarrahan, Sch 78 524 6.7 6
Hunter Day, C-S 81 512 6.3 5
PASSING
Player Att Cmp Pct Yds TDs
Terrence Benedict, Ti 108 208 51.9 1252 7
Noah Girard, GF 66 97 68.0 1160 24
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 67 150 44.7 1158 12
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 47 82 57.3 992 13
Jake Sparks, HooF 46 110 41.8 722 5
Jacob Ruggles, C-S 46 76 60.5 505 7
Trey Marcil, SGF 30 79 38.0 410 1
Mac Baker, War 13 38 34.2 320 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds Avg TDs
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 33 745 22.6 10
Monty Benedict, Ti 30 342 11.4 3
Aalijah Sampson, GF 24 473 19.7 9
Connor Yaw, Ti 24 308 12.8 1
Soyer Mattson, C-S 22 287 13.1 5
Alex Bushee, HooF 22 211 9.6 2
Luke Pemrick, Gre 20 523 26.2 6
Dillon Schlogl, Ti 16 177 11.1 1
Hogan Fox, GF 15 285 19.0 3
SCORING
Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts
Griffin Woodell, GF 28 2 0 0 172
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 28 0 0 0 168
Jesse Griffin, War 16 13 0 0 122
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 18 2 0 0 112
Luke Pemrick, Gre 17 0 0 0 102
Max Kipp, HooF 15 2 0 0 94
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 14 5 0 0 94
Chris Albrecht, Gre 8 0 3 35 92
Dylan Winchell, War 12 6 0 0 84
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch 13 1 0 0 80
Aalijah Sampson, GF 13 0 0 0 78
Gabe Allen, C-FE 12 2 0 0 76
Mac Baker, War 9 9 0 0 72
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S 10 1 0 0 62
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 10 0 0 0 60
Brendan Covey, Whi 10 0 0 0 60
Calvin Schneider, C-S 9 3 0 0 60
Alex Roca, Qby 0 0 4 43 55
Brody Sullivan, C-FE 8 2 0 0 52
Josh Ahrens, SGF 7 4 0 0 50
Ben Chilkott, Gran 6 7 0 0 50
