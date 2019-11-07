{{featured_button_text}}

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 9)

RUSHING

Player                          Att    Yds    Avg    TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby   153    1668    10.9    27

Jesse Griffin, War          132    1274    9.7    14

Dayton Holcomb, Gran   186    1265    6.8    13

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S        125    1083    8.7    15

Calvin Schneider, C-S     106    920    8.7    9

Griffin Woodell, GF          89     890    10.0    19

Dylan Winchell, War       49     853    17.4    9

Brendan Covey, Whi     128    811    6.3     9

Max Kipp, HooF            123    777    6.3    13

Chris Albrecht, Gre       129    733    5.7    6

Ben Chilkott, Gran        119    722    6.1    5

Josh Ahrens, SGF         101    691    6.8    6

Jack Dwyer, Sch             59    636    10.8    7

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S   71    630    8.9    9

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch     51    610    12.0    12

Gabe Allen, C-FE             78    587    7.5    8

Riley Maddison, HudF    147    579    3.9    5

Joe Johnson, SGF           68    575    8.5    5

Luke Pemrick, Gre          66    561    8.5    9

Brody Sullivan, C-FE     150    548    3.7    8

Sam McGarrahan, Sch    78    524    6.7    6

Hunter Day, C-S             81    512    6.3    5

PASSING

Player                         Att    Cmp    Pct    Yds    TDs

Terrence Benedict, Ti   108    208    51.9    1252    7

Noah Girard, GF            66    97    68.0    1160    24

Cole Clarke, LG/HL       67    150    44.7    1158    12

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre      47    82    57.3    992    13

Jake Sparks, HooF       46    110    41.8    722    5

Jacob Ruggles, C-S      46    76    60.5    505    7

Trey Marcil, SGF           30    79    38.0    410    1

Mac Baker, War           13    38    34.2    320    3

RECEIVING

Player                        Rec    Yds    Avg    TDs

Shane Clarke, LG/HL    33    745    22.6    10

Monty Benedict, Ti       30    342    11.4    3

Aalijah Sampson, GF    24    473    19.7    9

Connor Yaw, Ti             24    308    12.8    1

Soyer Mattson, C-S      22    287    13.1    5

Alex Bushee, HooF      22    211    9.6    2

Luke Pemrick, Gre       20    523    26.2    6

Dillon Schlogl, Ti          16    177    11.1    1

Hogan Fox, GF            15    285    19.0    3

SCORING

Player                            TD    Cnv    FG    PAT    Pts

Griffin Woodell, GF          28    2    0    0    172

Jason Rodriguez, Qby     28    0    0    0    168

Jesse Griffin, War            16    13    0    0    122

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S         18    2    0    0    112

Luke Pemrick, Gre           17    0    0    0    102

Max Kipp, HooF               15    2    0    0    94

Dayton Holcomb, Gran    14    5    0    0    94

Chris Albrecht, Gre           8    0    3    35    92

Dylan Winchell, War        12    6    0    0    84

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch    13    1    0    0    80

Aalijah Sampson, GF       13    0    0    0    78

Gabe Allen, C-FE             12    2    0    0    76

Mac Baker, War                9    9    0    0    72

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S  10    1    0    0    62

Shane Clarke, LG/HL       10    0    0    0    60

Brendan Covey, Whi       10    0    0    0    60

Calvin Schneider, C-S       9    3    0    0    60

Alex Roca, Qby                0    0    4    43   55

Brody Sullivan, C-FE        8    2    0    0    52

Josh Ahrens, SGF            7    4    0    0    50

Ben Chilkott, Gran           6    7    0    0    50

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments