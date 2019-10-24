INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 7)
RUSHING
Player Att Yds Avg TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 113 1326 11.7 21
Jesse Griffin, Warr 112 973 8.7 10
Dayton Holcomb, Gran 129 973 7.6 10
Calvin Schneider, C-S 99 885 8.9 9
Kaedin Ogilve, C-S 93 814 8.8 12
Max Kipp, HooF 103 729 7.1 11
Brendan Covey, Whi 98 645 6.6 7
Chris Albrecht, Gre 104 630 6.1 5
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch 51 610 12.0 12
Dylan Winchell, Warr 39 602 15.4 7
Griffin Woodell, GF 52 601 11.6 13
Ben Chilkott, Gran 80 598 7.5 3
Riley Maddison, HudF 130 508 3.9 4
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S 49 447 9.1 7
Jack Dwyer, Sch 38 417 11.0 6
David Austin, Whi 83 391 4.7 6
Brody Sullivan, C-FE 115 373 3.2 4
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 112 363 3.2 5
Luke Pemrick, Gre 41 356 8.7 6
Aalijah Sampson, GF 27 350 13.0 3
Mac Baker, Warr 45 343 7.6 4
Gabe Allen, C-FE 44 342 7.8 5
Sam McGarrahan, Sch 36 320 8.9 3
Arek Hall, HudF 83 308 3.7 3
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 45 304 6.8 3
PASSING
Player Cmp Att Pct Yds TDs
T. Benedict, Ti 91 172 53.2 1069 7
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 50 121 41.3 863 8
Noah Girard, GF 47 70 67.1 852 20
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 40 64 62.5 851 12
J. Williams, Sar 30 75 40.0 459 4
Jake Sparks, HooF 28 80 35.0 408 2
Jacob Ruggles, C-S 32 56 57.1 350 6
Brody Sullivan, C-FE 29 48 60.4 301 5
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds Avg TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti 30 342 11.4 3
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 28 595 21.3 7
Connor Yaw, Ti 20 269 13.5 1
Aalijah Sampson, GF 18 352 19.6 7
Alex Bushee, HooF 18 154 8.6 1
Luke Pemrick, Gre 15 408 27.2 5
Soyer Mattson, C-S 15 201 13.4 4
Connall Tierney, Ti 14 165 11.8 1
Hogan Fox, GF 12 243 20.3 3
Kaden Hall, Gre 12 191 15.9 2
SCORING
Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts
J. Rodriguez, Qby 22 0 0 0 132
Griffin Woodell, GF 21 1 0 0 128
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 15 1 0 0 92
Jesse Griffin, Warr 11 9 0 0 84
J. Vanderhoof, Sch 13 1 0 0 80
Max Kipp, HooF 12 2 0 0 76
Chris Albrecht, Gre 7 0 2 28 76
Luke Pemrick, Gre 12 0 0 0 72
D. Holcomb, Gran 11 2 0 0 70
A. Sampson, GF 10 0 0 0 60
C. Schneider, C-S 9 3 0 0 60
D. Winchell, Warr 8 4 0 0 56
Gabe Allen, C-FE 8 2 0 0 52
Brendan Covey, Whi 8 0 0 0 48
Josh Ahrens, SGF 7 3 0 0 48
Alex Roca, Qby 0 0 3 36 45
Mac Baker, Warr 5 7 0 0 44
Jack Dwyer, Sch 7 0 0 0 42
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 7 0 0 0 42
G. Sgambettera, C-S 7 0 0 0 42
David Austin, Whi 6 2 0 0 40
T. Hitchcock, Warr 5 5 0 0 40
Ben Chilkott, Gran 4 6 0 0 36
Josh Oakman, Gran 3 9 0 0 36
David Barclay, GF 5 2 0 0 34
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 5 1 0 0 32
Cyrus Guillet, GF 0 0 0 32 32
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 5 0 0 1 31
Reese Tavares, Sch 0 0 0 31 31
Joe Slattery, Qby 5 0 0 0 30
Owen Sherman, Sch 5 0 0 0 30
