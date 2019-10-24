{{featured_button_text}}

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 7)

RUSHING

Player                             Att   Yds   Avg   TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby      113   1326   11.7   21

Jesse Griffin, Warr            112   973   8.7   10

Dayton Holcomb, Gran     129   973   7.6   10

Calvin Schneider, C-S        99   885   8.9   9

Kaedin Ogilve, C-S            93   814   8.8   12

Max Kipp, HooF               103   729   7.1   11

Brendan Covey, Whi        98   645   6.6   7

Chris Albrecht, Gre         104   630   6.1   5

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch    51   610   12.0   12

Dylan Winchell, Warr       39   602   15.4   7

Griffin Woodell, GF           52   601   11.6   13

Ben Chilkott, Gran           80   598   7.5   3

Riley Maddison, HudF     130   508   3.9   4

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S   49   447   9.1   7

Jack Dwyer, Sch               38   417   11.0   6

David Austin, Whi            83   391   4.7   6

Brody Sullivan, C-FE       115   373   3.2   4

Cole Clarke, LG/HL         112   363   3.2   5

Luke Pemrick, Gre           41   356   8.7   6

Aalijah Sampson, GF      27   350   13.0   3

Mac Baker, Warr             45   343   7.6   4

Gabe Allen, C-FE            44   342   7.8   5

Sam McGarrahan, Sch    36   320   8.9   3

Arek Hall, HudF              83   308   3.7   3

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre        45   304   6.8   3

PASSING

Player                     Cmp   Att   Pct   Yds   TDs

T. Benedict, Ti            91   172   53.2   1069   7

Cole Clarke, LG/HL    50   121   41.3   863   8

Noah Girard, GF         47   70   67.1   852   20

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre    40   64   62.5   851   12

J. Williams, Sar          30   75   40.0   459   4

Jake Sparks, HooF     28   80   35.0   408   2

Jacob Ruggles, C-S    32   56   57.1   350   6

Brody Sullivan, C-FE   29   48   60.4   301   5

RECEIVING

Player                        Rec   Yds   Avg   TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti       30   342   11.4   3

Shane Clarke, LG/HL    28   595   21.3   7

Connor Yaw, Ti             20   269   13.5   1

Aalijah Sampson, GF    18   352   19.6   7

Alex Bushee, HooF       18   154   8.6   1

Luke Pemrick, Gre        15   408   27.2   5

Soyer Mattson, C-S      15   201   13.4   4

Connall Tierney, Ti        14   165   11.8   1

Hogan Fox, GF             12   243   20.3   3

Kaden Hall, Gre           12   191   15.9   2

SCORING

Player                      TD   Cnv   FG   PAT   Pts

J. Rodriguez, Qby      22   0   0   0   132

Griffin Woodell, GF     21   1   0   0   128

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S   15   1   0   0   92

Jesse Griffin, Warr     11   9   0   0   84

J. Vanderhoof, Sch    13   1   0   0   80

Max Kipp, HooF         12   2   0   0   76

Chris Albrecht, Gre     7   0   2   28   76

Luke Pemrick, Gre     12   0   0   0   72

D. Holcomb, Gran      11   2   0   0   70

A. Sampson, GF        10   0   0   0   60

C. Schneider, C-S       9   3   0   0   60

D. Winchell, Warr       8   4   0   0   56

Gabe Allen, C-FE        8   2   0   0   52

Brendan Covey, Whi   8   0   0   0   48

Josh Ahrens, SGF       7   3   0   0   48

Alex Roca, Qby          0   0   3   36   45

Mac Baker, Warr         5   7   0   0   44

Jack Dwyer, Sch          7   0   0   0   42

Shane Clarke, LG/HL  7   0   0   0   42

G. Sgambettera, C-S   7   0   0   0   42

David Austin, Whi       6   2   0   0   40

T. Hitchcock, Warr       5   5   0   0   40

Ben Chilkott, Gran      4   6   0   0   36

Josh Oakman, Gran    3   9   0   0   36

David Barclay, GF        5   2   0   0   34

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre    5   1   0   0   32

Cyrus Guillet, GF        0   0   0   32   32

Cole Clarke, LG/HL    5   0   0   1   31

Reese Tavares, Sch   0   0   0   31   31

Joe Slattery, Qby       5   0   0   0   30

Owen Sherman, Sch   5   0   0   0   30

