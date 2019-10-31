{{featured_button_text}}

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 8)

RUSHING

Player Att Yds Avg TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby     129 1537 11.9 25

Jesse Griffin, Warr           125 1124 9.0 13

D. Holcomb, Gran            156 1084 7.0 12

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S         111 952 8.6 13

Calvin Schneider, C-S     106 920 8.7 9

Brendan Covey, Whi       128 811 6.3 9

Dylan Winchell, Warr       46 741 16.1 7

Chris Albrecht, Gre         118 687 5.8 5

Max Kipp, HooF              114 719 6.3 11

Ben Chilkott, Gran          105 665 6.3 3

Josh Ahrens, SGF          94 658 7.0 6

Griffin Woodell, GF        58 654 11.3 15

J. Vanderhoof, Sch        51 610 12.0 12

G. Sgambettera, C-S    63 561 8.9 8

R. Maddison, HudF      141 554 3.9 4

Luke Pemrick, Gre        55 523 9.5 8

Jack Dwyer, Sch           52 491 9.4 7

Gabe Allen, C-FE          54 450 8.3 6

Brody Sullivan, C-FE   131 442 3.4 6

Sam McGarrahan, Sch  57 416 7.3 5

Aalijah Sampson, GF   28 414 14.8 4

Mac Baker, Warr          54 402 7.4 6

Joe Slattery, Qby        57 397 7.0 5

Joe Johnson, SGF       60 392 6.5 3

David Austin, Whi       85 388 4.6 6

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre    51 384 7.5 5

Hunter Day, C-S         57 373 6.5 3

PASSING

Player Cmp Att Pct Yds TDs

T. Benedict, Ti           94 185 50.8 1091 7

Cole Clarke, LG/HL   55 132 958 9

Noah Girard, GF        51 74 68.9 946 23

J. Kuzmich, Gre        43 72 59.7 904 12

Jake Sparks, HooF   36 98 36.7 548 3

J. Williams, Sar        30 75 40.0 459 4

J. Ruggles, C-S        39 67 58.2 376 7

B. Sullivan, C-FE      29 48 60.4 301 5

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds Avg TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti      30 342 11.4 3

Shane Clarke, LG/HL  28 595 21.3 7

Aalijah Sampson, GF  21 427 20.3 9

Alex Bushee, HooF     21 203 9.7 2

Connor Yaw, Ti          20 269 13.5 1

Luke Pemrick, Gre     18 461 25.6 5

Soyer Mattson, C-S   18 220 12.2 5

SCORING

Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts

J. Rodriguez, Qby     26 0 0 0 156

Griffin Woodell, GF   23 1 0 0 140

Jesse Griffin, Warr   14 12 0 0 108

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S  16 2 0 0 100

Luke Pemrick, Gre    15 0 0 0 90

Chris Albrecht, Gre   7 0 3 34 85

D. Holcomb, Gran    13 3 0 0 84

J. Vanderhoof, Sch   13 1 0 0 80

A. Sampson, GF       13 0 0 0 78

Max Kipp, HooF        12 2 0 0 76

D. Winchell, Warr     10 5 0 0 70

Gabe Allen, C-FE      10 2 0 0 64

Brendan Covey, Whi  10 0 0 0 60

C. Schneider, C-S      9 3 0 0 60

Mac Baker, Warr        7 8 0 0 58

Alex Roca, Qby         0 0 3 42 51

G. Sgambettera, C-S   8 1 0 0 50

Jack Dwyer, Sch        8 0 0 0 48

Josh Ahrens, SGF      7 3 0 0 48

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre   7 1 0 0 44

Shane Clarke, LG/HL 7 0 0 0 42

David Austin, Whi     6 2 0 0 40

B. Sullivan, C-FE       6 2 0 0 40

A. Sullivan, C-FE      5 5 0 0 40

T. Hitchcock, Warr    5 5 0 0 40

Ben Chilkott, Gran  4 7 0 0 38

Cyrus Guillet, GF     0 0 0 38 38

Josh Oakman, Gran 3 9 0 0 36

Reese Tavares, Sch  0 0 0 35 35

