INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 8)
RUSHING
Player Att Yds Avg TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby 129 1537 11.9 25
Jesse Griffin, Warr 125 1124 9.0 13
D. Holcomb, Gran 156 1084 7.0 12
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 111 952 8.6 13
Calvin Schneider, C-S 106 920 8.7 9
Brendan Covey, Whi 128 811 6.3 9
Dylan Winchell, Warr 46 741 16.1 7
Chris Albrecht, Gre 118 687 5.8 5
Max Kipp, HooF 114 719 6.3 11
Ben Chilkott, Gran 105 665 6.3 3
Josh Ahrens, SGF 94 658 7.0 6
Griffin Woodell, GF 58 654 11.3 15
J. Vanderhoof, Sch 51 610 12.0 12
G. Sgambettera, C-S 63 561 8.9 8
R. Maddison, HudF 141 554 3.9 4
Luke Pemrick, Gre 55 523 9.5 8
Jack Dwyer, Sch 52 491 9.4 7
Gabe Allen, C-FE 54 450 8.3 6
Brody Sullivan, C-FE 131 442 3.4 6
Sam McGarrahan, Sch 57 416 7.3 5
Aalijah Sampson, GF 28 414 14.8 4
Mac Baker, Warr 54 402 7.4 6
Joe Slattery, Qby 57 397 7.0 5
Joe Johnson, SGF 60 392 6.5 3
David Austin, Whi 85 388 4.6 6
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 51 384 7.5 5
Hunter Day, C-S 57 373 6.5 3
PASSING
Player Cmp Att Pct Yds TDs
T. Benedict, Ti 94 185 50.8 1091 7
Cole Clarke, LG/HL 55 132 958 9
Noah Girard, GF 51 74 68.9 946 23
J. Kuzmich, Gre 43 72 59.7 904 12
Jake Sparks, HooF 36 98 36.7 548 3
J. Williams, Sar 30 75 40.0 459 4
J. Ruggles, C-S 39 67 58.2 376 7
B. Sullivan, C-FE 29 48 60.4 301 5
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds Avg TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti 30 342 11.4 3
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 28 595 21.3 7
Aalijah Sampson, GF 21 427 20.3 9
Alex Bushee, HooF 21 203 9.7 2
Connor Yaw, Ti 20 269 13.5 1
Luke Pemrick, Gre 18 461 25.6 5
Soyer Mattson, C-S 18 220 12.2 5
SCORING
Player TD Cnv FG PAT Pts
J. Rodriguez, Qby 26 0 0 0 156
Griffin Woodell, GF 23 1 0 0 140
Jesse Griffin, Warr 14 12 0 0 108
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S 16 2 0 0 100
Luke Pemrick, Gre 15 0 0 0 90
Chris Albrecht, Gre 7 0 3 34 85
D. Holcomb, Gran 13 3 0 0 84
J. Vanderhoof, Sch 13 1 0 0 80
A. Sampson, GF 13 0 0 0 78
Max Kipp, HooF 12 2 0 0 76
D. Winchell, Warr 10 5 0 0 70
Gabe Allen, C-FE 10 2 0 0 64
Brendan Covey, Whi 10 0 0 0 60
C. Schneider, C-S 9 3 0 0 60
Mac Baker, Warr 7 8 0 0 58
Alex Roca, Qby 0 0 3 42 51
G. Sgambettera, C-S 8 1 0 0 50
Jack Dwyer, Sch 8 0 0 0 48
Josh Ahrens, SGF 7 3 0 0 48
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre 7 1 0 0 44
Shane Clarke, LG/HL 7 0 0 0 42
David Austin, Whi 6 2 0 0 40
B. Sullivan, C-FE 6 2 0 0 40
A. Sullivan, C-FE 5 5 0 0 40
T. Hitchcock, Warr 5 5 0 0 40
Ben Chilkott, Gran 4 7 0 0 38
Cyrus Guillet, GF 0 0 0 38 38
Josh Oakman, Gran 3 9 0 0 36
Reese Tavares, Sch 0 0 0 35 35
