INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 5)

RUSHING

Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby;60;843;14.1;13

Calvin Schneider, C-S;79;754;9.5;8

Brendan Covey, Whi;82;594;7.2;7

Dayton Holcomb, Gran;75;584;7.8;6

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;79;582;7.4;10

Dylan Winchell, Warr;34;580;17.1;7

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;47;571;12.1;11

Jesse Griffin, Warr;76;534;7.0;6

Max Kipp, HooF;73;426;5.8;5

David Austin, Whi;76;379;5.0;6

Chris Albrecht, Gre;79;373;4.7;3

Griffin Woodell, GF;32;327;10.2;7

Gabe Allen, C-FE;42;322;6.6;5

Ben Chilkott, Gran;39;312;8.0;0

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S;34;290;8.5;2

Brody Sullivan, C-FE;93;273;2.9;2

Joe Johnson, SGF;46;271;5.9;3

Joe Slattery, Qby;39;270;6.9;4

James Capone, Sar;49;266;5.4;1

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;37;264;7.1;2

Tyler Shattuck, Whi;12;258;21.5;3

Riley Maddison, HudF;85;256;3.0;2

Trey Marcil, SGF;37;236;6.4;1

Luke Pemrick, Gre;24;230;9.6;3

Mac Baker, Warr;33;230;7.0;2

Tristen Hitchcock, Warr;25;213;8.5;4

Hunter Day, C-S;32;212;6.6;3

Aalijah Sampson, GF;14;211;15.7;2

PASSING

Player;Att;Cmp;Pct;Yds;TDs

T. Benedict, Ti;68;123;55.3;817;5

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;38;89;42.7;667;7

Noah Girard, GF;32;45;71.1;624;14

J. Kuzmich, Gre;29;48;60.4;559;9

J. Williams, Sar;29;73;39.7;459;4

B. Sullivan, C-FE;28;42;66.7;289;5

R. Maddison, HudF;21;58;36.2;238;0

Mac Baker, Warr;9;30;30.0;230;2

Trey Marcil, SGF;11;37;29.7;224;1

Jacob Ruggles, C-S;20;39;51.3;215;3

RECEIVING

Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti;22;265;12.1;2

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;20;447;22.4;6

James Capone, Sar;18;277;15.4;2

Alex Bushee, HooF;16;131;8.2;1

Connor Yaw, Ti;14;181;12.9;1

Connall Tierney, Ti;14;165;11.8;1

Aalijah Sampson, GF;12;251;20.9;5

Kaden Hall, Gre;12;191;15.9;2

Soyer Mattson, C-S;11;164;14.9;3

Hogan Fox, GF;10;186;18.6;2

Will Denton, C-FE;10;103;10.3;1

SCORING

Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts

Griffin Woodell, GF;14;1;0;0;86

Jason Rodriguez, Qby;14;0;0;0;84

J. Vanderhoof, Sch;12;1;0;0;74

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;10;0;0;0;60

Dylan Winchell, Warr;8;4;0;0;56

Jesse Griffin, Warr;7;6;0;0;54

C. Schneider, C-S;8;2;0;0;52

Chris Albrecht, Gre;5;0;1;19;52

Brendan Covey, Whi;8;0;0;0;48

Dayton Holcomb, Gran;7;1;0;0;44

Aalijah Sampson, GF;7;0;0;0;42

Luke Pemrick, Gre;7;0;0;0;42

David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;6;0;0;0;36

Josh Oakman, Gran;3;8;0;0;34

Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;3;25;34

Max Kipp, HooF;5;1;0;0;32

Owen Sherman, Sch;5;0;0;0;30

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;5;0;0;0;30

Josh Ahrens, SGF;4;3;0;0;30

T. Hitchcock, Warr;4;3;0;0;30

