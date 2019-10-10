INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 5)
RUSHING
Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby;60;843;14.1;13
Calvin Schneider, C-S;79;754;9.5;8
Brendan Covey, Whi;82;594;7.2;7
Dayton Holcomb, Gran;75;584;7.8;6
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;79;582;7.4;10
Dylan Winchell, Warr;34;580;17.1;7
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;47;571;12.1;11
Jesse Griffin, Warr;76;534;7.0;6
Max Kipp, HooF;73;426;5.8;5
David Austin, Whi;76;379;5.0;6
Chris Albrecht, Gre;79;373;4.7;3
Griffin Woodell, GF;32;327;10.2;7
Gabe Allen, C-FE;42;322;6.6;5
Ben Chilkott, Gran;39;312;8.0;0
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S;34;290;8.5;2
Brody Sullivan, C-FE;93;273;2.9;2
Joe Johnson, SGF;46;271;5.9;3
Joe Slattery, Qby;39;270;6.9;4
James Capone, Sar;49;266;5.4;1
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;37;264;7.1;2
Tyler Shattuck, Whi;12;258;21.5;3
Riley Maddison, HudF;85;256;3.0;2
Trey Marcil, SGF;37;236;6.4;1
Luke Pemrick, Gre;24;230;9.6;3
Mac Baker, Warr;33;230;7.0;2
Tristen Hitchcock, Warr;25;213;8.5;4
Hunter Day, C-S;32;212;6.6;3
Aalijah Sampson, GF;14;211;15.7;2
PASSING
Player;Att;Cmp;Pct;Yds;TDs
T. Benedict, Ti;68;123;55.3;817;5
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;38;89;42.7;667;7
Noah Girard, GF;32;45;71.1;624;14
J. Kuzmich, Gre;29;48;60.4;559;9
J. Williams, Sar;29;73;39.7;459;4
B. Sullivan, C-FE;28;42;66.7;289;5
R. Maddison, HudF;21;58;36.2;238;0
Mac Baker, Warr;9;30;30.0;230;2
Trey Marcil, SGF;11;37;29.7;224;1
Jacob Ruggles, C-S;20;39;51.3;215;3
RECEIVING
Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti;22;265;12.1;2
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;20;447;22.4;6
James Capone, Sar;18;277;15.4;2
Alex Bushee, HooF;16;131;8.2;1
Connor Yaw, Ti;14;181;12.9;1
Connall Tierney, Ti;14;165;11.8;1
Aalijah Sampson, GF;12;251;20.9;5
Kaden Hall, Gre;12;191;15.9;2
Soyer Mattson, C-S;11;164;14.9;3
Hogan Fox, GF;10;186;18.6;2
Will Denton, C-FE;10;103;10.3;1
SCORING
Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts
Griffin Woodell, GF;14;1;0;0;86
Jason Rodriguez, Qby;14;0;0;0;84
J. Vanderhoof, Sch;12;1;0;0;74
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;10;0;0;0;60
Dylan Winchell, Warr;8;4;0;0;56
Jesse Griffin, Warr;7;6;0;0;54
C. Schneider, C-S;8;2;0;0;52
Chris Albrecht, Gre;5;0;1;19;52
Brendan Covey, Whi;8;0;0;0;48
Dayton Holcomb, Gran;7;1;0;0;44
Aalijah Sampson, GF;7;0;0;0;42
Luke Pemrick, Gre;7;0;0;0;42
David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;6;0;0;0;36
Josh Oakman, Gran;3;8;0;0;34
Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;3;25;34
Max Kipp, HooF;5;1;0;0;32
Owen Sherman, Sch;5;0;0;0;30
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;5;0;0;0;30
Josh Ahrens, SGF;4;3;0;0;30
T. Hitchcock, Warr;4;3;0;0;30
