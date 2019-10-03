{{featured_button_text}}

(through Week 4)

Team;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

CLASS AA

Shaker;4-0;4-0

Guilderland;3-1;3-1

Shenendehowa;3-1;3-1

CBA;2-1;3-1

Bethlehem;2-2;2-2

Saratoga Springs;1-2;1-3

Schenectady;1-2;1-3

Colonie;0-3;0-4

Niskayuna;0-4;0-4

CLASS A GRASSO

Queensbury;3-0;4-0

Ballston Spa;3-1;3-1

Burnt Hills;3-1;3-1

Scotia;1-2;2-2

South Glens Falls;1-2;2-2

Mohonasen;1-3;1-3

Gloversville;0-3;0-4

CLASS A CAPITAL

Averill Park;4-0;4-0

Troy;3-0;3-1

Amsterdam;2-1;3-1

La Salle;2-2;2-2

Columbia;0-3;1-3

Green Tech;0-3;1-3

Albany*;0-4;0-4

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls;2-0;4-0

Schuylerville;3-1;3-1

Broadalbin-Perth;1-1;2-2

Hudson Falls;1-1;1-3

Johnstown;1-3;1-3

Lansingburgh;0-2;0-4

CLASS B REINFURT

Holy Trinity;4-0;4-0

Cobleskill;3-1;3-1

Schalmont;1-1;2-2

Hudson;0-2;1-3

Ichabod Crane;0-2;1-3

Ravena;0-2;1-3

CLASS C NORTH

Cambridge-Salem;4-0;4-0

Greenwich;3-1;3-1

Granville;1-1;2-1

Hoosick Falls;0-2;1-3

Lake George/H-L;0-2;1-3

Hoosic Valley;0-2;0-4

CLASS C CENTRAL

Fonda;3-0;4-0

Stillwater;2-0;4-0

Canajoharie-Fort Plain;1-2;1-3

Mechanicville;0-2;2-2

Tamarac;0-2;1-2

CLASS C SOUTH

Voorheesville;2-0;3-1

Watervliet;1-0;1-2

Taconic Hills;2-1;2-1

Coxsackie-Athens;1-3;1-3

Cairo-Durham/Catskill*;0-2;0-4

CLASS D

Warrensburg;2-0;4-0

Chatham;1-0;3-1

Whitehall;1-1;3-1

Helderberg Valley;0-3;0-4

INDEPENDENTS

Corinth-Fort Edward*;0-0;2-2

Cohoes*;0-0;0-4

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY

Ticonderoga;1-3;1-3

*Team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 4)

RUSHING

Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby;53;647;12.2;9

Calvin Schneider, C-S;56;590;10.5;7

Dylan Winchell, Warr;32;569;17.8;7

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;63;493;7.8;9

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;41;440;10.7;10

Brendan Covey, Whi;64;432;6.8;5

Jesse Griffin, Warr;49;412;8.4;6

Dayton Holcomb, Gran;55;381;7.1;3

David Austin, Whi;70;380;5.4;6

Max Kipp, HooF;54;360;6.7;5

Griffin Woodell, GF;32;327;10.2;7

Chris Albrecht, Gre;64;300;4.7;3

Josh Ahrens, SGF;52;293;5.6;3

Gabe Allen, C-FE;36;273;7.6;4

Tyler Shattuck, Whi;12;258;21.5;3

James Capone, Sar;42;239;5.7;1

Joe Johnson, SGF;41;227;5.5;2

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S;26;220;8.5;2

Ben Chilkott, Gran;27;220;8.2;0

Joe Slattery, Qby;36;219;6.1;3

Luke Pemrick, Gre;19;207;10.9;3

Mac Baker, Warr;19;206;10.8;2

Jake Williams, Sar;45;192;4.3;4

Brody Sullivan, C-FE;80;188;2.4;1

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;30;187;6.2;2

Tristen Hitchcock, Warr;21;184;8.8;4

PASSING

Player;Att;Cmp;Pct;Yds;TDs

T. Benedict, Ti;54;99;54.6;679;5

Noah Girard, GF;28;41;68.3;500;11

J. Kuzmich, Gre;24;39;61.5;482;7

J. Williams, Sar;29;73;39.7;459;4

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;27;69;39.1;440;5

R. Maddison, HudF;18;41;43.9;225;0

Mac Baker, Warr;8;20;40.0;213;2

J. Ruggles, C-S;18;32;56.3;200;3

Max Kipp, HooF;19;39;48.7;184;0

RECEIVING

Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti;17;202;11.9;2

James Capone, Sar;15;241;16.1;1

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;14;263;18.8;4

Connall Tierney, Ti;14;165;11.8;1

Alex Bushee, HooF;14;112;8.0;1

Kaden Hall, Gre;12;191;15.9;2

Soyer Mattson, C-S;11;164;14.9;3

Will Denton, C-FE;10;103;10.3;1

Aalijah Sampson, GF;9;182;20.2;3

Sean Hudson, Sar;9;178;19.8;1

Connor Yaw, Ti;9;148;16.4;1

Hogan Fox, GF;9;131;14.6;1

SCORING

Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts

Griffin Woodell, GF;13;1;0;0;80

Jason Rodriguez, Qby;10;0;0;0;60

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;10;0;0;0;60

Dylan Winchell, Warr;8;4;0;0;56

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;9;0;0;0;54

Jesse Griffin, Warr;7;6;0;0;54

Chris Albrecht, Gre;5;0;1;17;50

Calvin Schneider, C-S;7;1;0;0;44

David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40

Brendan Covey, Whi;6;0;0;0;36

Luke Pemrick, Gre;6;0;0;0;36

Max Kipp, HooF;5;1;0;0;32

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;5;0;0;0;30

Josh Oakman, Gran;3;6;0;0;30

Mac Baker, Warr;3;5;0;0;28

David Barclay, GF;4;1;0;0;26

Aalijah Sampson, GF;4;0;0;0;24

Owen Sherman, Sch;4;0;0;0;24

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;4;0;0;0;24

Tyler Shattuck, Whi;4;0;0;0;24

Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;2;18;24

J. Williams, Sar;4;0;0;0;24

