(through Week 4)
Team;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
CLASS AA
Shaker;4-0;4-0
Guilderland;3-1;3-1
Shenendehowa;3-1;3-1
CBA;2-1;3-1
Bethlehem;2-2;2-2
Saratoga Springs;1-2;1-3
Schenectady;1-2;1-3
Colonie;0-3;0-4
Niskayuna;0-4;0-4
CLASS A GRASSO
Queensbury;3-0;4-0
Ballston Spa;3-1;3-1
Burnt Hills;3-1;3-1
Scotia;1-2;2-2
South Glens Falls;1-2;2-2
Mohonasen;1-3;1-3
Gloversville;0-3;0-4
CLASS A CAPITAL
Averill Park;4-0;4-0
Troy;3-0;3-1
Amsterdam;2-1;3-1
La Salle;2-2;2-2
Columbia;0-3;1-3
Green Tech;0-3;1-3
Albany*;0-4;0-4
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls;2-0;4-0
Schuylerville;3-1;3-1
Broadalbin-Perth;1-1;2-2
Hudson Falls;1-1;1-3
Johnstown;1-3;1-3
Lansingburgh;0-2;0-4
CLASS B REINFURT
Holy Trinity;4-0;4-0
Cobleskill;3-1;3-1
Schalmont;1-1;2-2
Hudson;0-2;1-3
Ichabod Crane;0-2;1-3
Ravena;0-2;1-3
CLASS C NORTH
Cambridge-Salem;4-0;4-0
Greenwich;3-1;3-1
Granville;1-1;2-1
Hoosick Falls;0-2;1-3
Lake George/H-L;0-2;1-3
Hoosic Valley;0-2;0-4
CLASS C CENTRAL
Fonda;3-0;4-0
Stillwater;2-0;4-0
Canajoharie-Fort Plain;1-2;1-3
Mechanicville;0-2;2-2
Tamarac;0-2;1-2
CLASS C SOUTH
Voorheesville;2-0;3-1
Watervliet;1-0;1-2
Taconic Hills;2-1;2-1
Coxsackie-Athens;1-3;1-3
Cairo-Durham/Catskill*;0-2;0-4
CLASS D
Warrensburg;2-0;4-0
Chatham;1-0;3-1
Whitehall;1-1;3-1
Helderberg Valley;0-3;0-4
INDEPENDENTS
Corinth-Fort Edward*;0-0;2-2
Cohoes*;0-0;0-4
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga;1-3;1-3
*Team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 4)
RUSHING
Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby;53;647;12.2;9
Calvin Schneider, C-S;56;590;10.5;7
Dylan Winchell, Warr;32;569;17.8;7
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;63;493;7.8;9
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;41;440;10.7;10
Brendan Covey, Whi;64;432;6.8;5
Jesse Griffin, Warr;49;412;8.4;6
Dayton Holcomb, Gran;55;381;7.1;3
David Austin, Whi;70;380;5.4;6
Max Kipp, HooF;54;360;6.7;5
Griffin Woodell, GF;32;327;10.2;7
Chris Albrecht, Gre;64;300;4.7;3
Josh Ahrens, SGF;52;293;5.6;3
Gabe Allen, C-FE;36;273;7.6;4
Tyler Shattuck, Whi;12;258;21.5;3
James Capone, Sar;42;239;5.7;1
Joe Johnson, SGF;41;227;5.5;2
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S;26;220;8.5;2
Ben Chilkott, Gran;27;220;8.2;0
Joe Slattery, Qby;36;219;6.1;3
Luke Pemrick, Gre;19;207;10.9;3
Mac Baker, Warr;19;206;10.8;2
Jake Williams, Sar;45;192;4.3;4
Brody Sullivan, C-FE;80;188;2.4;1
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;30;187;6.2;2
Tristen Hitchcock, Warr;21;184;8.8;4
PASSING
Player;Att;Cmp;Pct;Yds;TDs
T. Benedict, Ti;54;99;54.6;679;5
Noah Girard, GF;28;41;68.3;500;11
J. Kuzmich, Gre;24;39;61.5;482;7
J. Williams, Sar;29;73;39.7;459;4
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;27;69;39.1;440;5
R. Maddison, HudF;18;41;43.9;225;0
Mac Baker, Warr;8;20;40.0;213;2
J. Ruggles, C-S;18;32;56.3;200;3
Max Kipp, HooF;19;39;48.7;184;0
RECEIVING
Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti;17;202;11.9;2
James Capone, Sar;15;241;16.1;1
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;14;263;18.8;4
Connall Tierney, Ti;14;165;11.8;1
Alex Bushee, HooF;14;112;8.0;1
Kaden Hall, Gre;12;191;15.9;2
Soyer Mattson, C-S;11;164;14.9;3
Will Denton, C-FE;10;103;10.3;1
Aalijah Sampson, GF;9;182;20.2;3
Sean Hudson, Sar;9;178;19.8;1
Connor Yaw, Ti;9;148;16.4;1
Hogan Fox, GF;9;131;14.6;1
SCORING
Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts
Griffin Woodell, GF;13;1;0;0;80
Jason Rodriguez, Qby;10;0;0;0;60
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;10;0;0;0;60
Dylan Winchell, Warr;8;4;0;0;56
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;9;0;0;0;54
Jesse Griffin, Warr;7;6;0;0;54
Chris Albrecht, Gre;5;0;1;17;50
Calvin Schneider, C-S;7;1;0;0;44
David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40
Brendan Covey, Whi;6;0;0;0;36
Luke Pemrick, Gre;6;0;0;0;36
Max Kipp, HooF;5;1;0;0;32
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;5;0;0;0;30
Josh Oakman, Gran;3;6;0;0;30
Mac Baker, Warr;3;5;0;0;28
David Barclay, GF;4;1;0;0;26
Aalijah Sampson, GF;4;0;0;0;24
Owen Sherman, Sch;4;0;0;0;24
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;4;0;0;0;24
Tyler Shattuck, Whi;4;0;0;0;24
Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;2;18;24
J. Williams, Sar;4;0;0;0;24
