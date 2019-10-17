{{featured_button_text}}

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(through Week 6)

RUSHING

Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs

Jason Rodriguez, Qby;84;1068;12.7;17

Dayton Holcomb, Gran;103;834;8.1;9

Calvin Schneider, C-S;87;785;9.0;8

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;82;688;8.4;11

Jesse Griffin, Warr;100;665;6.7;7

Brendan Covey, Whi;98;645;6.6;7

Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;51;610;12.0;12

Dylan Winchell, Warr;39;602;15.4;7

Griffin Woodell, GF;42;573;13.6;10

Max Kipp, HooF;79;496;6.3;6

Josh Ahrens, SGF;70;487;7.0;5

Chris Albrecht, Gre;85;485;5.7;4

Ben Chilkott, Gran;61;481;7.9;2

Riley Maddison, HudF;115;457;4.0;3

David Austin, Whi;83;391;4.7;6

Gabe Sgambettera, C-S;43;378;8.8;5

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;99;369;3.7;5

Gabe Allen, C-FE;42;322;6.6;5

Brody Sullivan, C-FE;102;313;3.1;3

PASSING

Player;Cmp;Att;Pct;Yds;TDs

T. Benedict, Ti;88;161;54.7;1025;6

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;44;105;41.9;792;8

Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;33;53;62.3;695;11

Noah Girard, GF;40;57;70.2;691;17

J. Williams, Sar;30;75;40.0;459;4

Jake Sparks, HooF;23;69;33.3;295;2

Brody Sullivan, C-FE;28;42;66.7;289;5

Jacob Ruggles, C-S;27;50;54.0;273;4

RECEIVING

Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs

Monty Benedict, Ti;30;342;11.4;3

James Capone, Sar;27;364;13.5;2

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;26;572;22.0;7

Connor Yaw, Ti;19;262;13.8;1

Alex Bushee, HooF;18;154;8.6;1

Aalijah Sampson, GF;16;281;17.6;6

Soyer Mattson, C-S;15;201;13.4;4

Connall Tierney, Ti;14;165;11.8;1

Kaden Hall, Gre;12;191;15.9;2

SCORING

Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts

Griffin Woodell, GF;18;1;0;0;110

J. Rodriguez, Qby;18;0;0;0;108

J. Vanderhoof, Sch;13;1;0;0;80

Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;12;0;0;0;72

Luke Pemrick, Gre;11;0;0;0;66

C. Albrecht, Gre;6;0;1;24;63

D. Holcomb, Gran;10;1;0;0;62

Jesse Griffin, Warr;8;7;0;0;62

D. Winchell, Warr;8;4;0;0;56

A. Sampson, GF;9;0;0;0;54

C. Schneider, C-S;8;3;0;0;54

Gabe Allen, C-FE;8;2;0;0;52

Brendan Covey, Whi;8;0;0;0;48

Max Kipp, HooF;7;2;0;0;46

Shane Clarke, LG/HL;7;0;0;0;42

Josh Ahrens, SGF;6;3;0;0;42

Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;3;32;41

David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40

Jack Dwyer, Sch;6;0;0;0;36

Josh Oakman, Gran;3;9;0;0;36

David Barclay, GF;5;2;0;0;34

Cole Clarke, LG/HL;5;0;0;1;31

Joe Slattery, Qby;5;0;0;0;30

Owen Sherman, Sch;5;0;0;0;30

G. Sgambettera, C-S;5;0;0;0;30

T. Hitchcock, Warr;4;3;0;0;30

