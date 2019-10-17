INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(through Week 6)
RUSHING
Player;Att;Yds;Avg;TDs
Jason Rodriguez, Qby;84;1068;12.7;17
Dayton Holcomb, Gran;103;834;8.1;9
Calvin Schneider, C-S;87;785;9.0;8
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;82;688;8.4;11
Jesse Griffin, Warr;100;665;6.7;7
Brendan Covey, Whi;98;645;6.6;7
Jacob Vanderhoof, Sch;51;610;12.0;12
Dylan Winchell, Warr;39;602;15.4;7
Griffin Woodell, GF;42;573;13.6;10
Max Kipp, HooF;79;496;6.3;6
Josh Ahrens, SGF;70;487;7.0;5
Chris Albrecht, Gre;85;485;5.7;4
Ben Chilkott, Gran;61;481;7.9;2
Riley Maddison, HudF;115;457;4.0;3
David Austin, Whi;83;391;4.7;6
Gabe Sgambettera, C-S;43;378;8.8;5
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;99;369;3.7;5
Gabe Allen, C-FE;42;322;6.6;5
Brody Sullivan, C-FE;102;313;3.1;3
PASSING
Player;Cmp;Att;Pct;Yds;TDs
T. Benedict, Ti;88;161;54.7;1025;6
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;44;105;41.9;792;8
Jesse Kuzmich, Gre;33;53;62.3;695;11
Noah Girard, GF;40;57;70.2;691;17
J. Williams, Sar;30;75;40.0;459;4
Jake Sparks, HooF;23;69;33.3;295;2
Brody Sullivan, C-FE;28;42;66.7;289;5
Jacob Ruggles, C-S;27;50;54.0;273;4
RECEIVING
Player;Rec;Yds;Avg;TDs
Monty Benedict, Ti;30;342;11.4;3
James Capone, Sar;27;364;13.5;2
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;26;572;22.0;7
Connor Yaw, Ti;19;262;13.8;1
Alex Bushee, HooF;18;154;8.6;1
Aalijah Sampson, GF;16;281;17.6;6
Soyer Mattson, C-S;15;201;13.4;4
Connall Tierney, Ti;14;165;11.8;1
Kaden Hall, Gre;12;191;15.9;2
SCORING
Player;TD;Cnv;FG;PAT;Pts
Griffin Woodell, GF;18;1;0;0;110
J. Rodriguez, Qby;18;0;0;0;108
J. Vanderhoof, Sch;13;1;0;0;80
Kaedin Ogilvie, C-S;12;0;0;0;72
Luke Pemrick, Gre;11;0;0;0;66
C. Albrecht, Gre;6;0;1;24;63
D. Holcomb, Gran;10;1;0;0;62
Jesse Griffin, Warr;8;7;0;0;62
D. Winchell, Warr;8;4;0;0;56
A. Sampson, GF;9;0;0;0;54
C. Schneider, C-S;8;3;0;0;54
Gabe Allen, C-FE;8;2;0;0;52
Brendan Covey, Whi;8;0;0;0;48
Max Kipp, HooF;7;2;0;0;46
Shane Clarke, LG/HL;7;0;0;0;42
Josh Ahrens, SGF;6;3;0;0;42
Alex Roca, Qby;0;0;3;32;41
David Austin, Whi;6;2;0;0;40
Jack Dwyer, Sch;6;0;0;0;36
Josh Oakman, Gran;3;9;0;0;36
David Barclay, GF;5;2;0;0;34
Cole Clarke, LG/HL;5;0;0;1;31
Joe Slattery, Qby;5;0;0;0;30
Owen Sherman, Sch;5;0;0;0;30
G. Sgambettera, C-S;5;0;0;0;30
T. Hitchcock, Warr;4;3;0;0;30
