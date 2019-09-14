{{featured_button_text}}

Section II High School Football Standings through Week 2

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2019 High School Football Standings

Team League Overall
CLASS AA W-L W-L
Shaker 2-0 2-0
CBA 2-0 2-0
Bethlehem 1-1 1-1
Guilderland 1-1 1-1
Saratoga Springs 1-1 1-1
Shenendehowa 1-1 1-1
Colonie 0-1 0-2
Schenectady 0-1 0-2
Niskayuna 0-2 0-2
CLASS A GRASSO W-L W-L
Burnt Hills 2-0 2-0
Queensbury 2-0 2-0
Ballston Spa 1-1 1-1
Mohonasen 1-1 1-1
Scotia 0-1 1-1
South Glens Falls 0-1 1-1
Gloversville 0-2 0-2
CLASS A CAPITAL
Troy 2-0 2-0
Averill Park 2-0 2-0
La Salle 1-1 1-1
Amsterdam 0-1 1-1
Green Tech 0-1 1-1
Columbia 0-2 0-2
Albany* 0-2 0-2
CLASS B NORTH W-L W-L
Glens Falls 2-0 2-0
Schuylerville 1-1 1-1
Johnstown 1-1 1-1
Broadalbin-Perth 0-0 1-1
Hudson Falls 0-0 0-2
Lansingburgh 0-2 0-2
CLASS B REINFURT
Cobleskill 1-0 1-0
Holy Trinity 1-0 1-0
Schalmont 1-1 1-1
Ichabod Crane 0-0 1-1
Ravena 0-0 1-1
Hudson 0-2 0-2
CLASS C NORTH W-L W-L
Cambridge-Salem 2-0 2-0
Greenwich 1-1 1-1
Granville 1-1 1-1
Hoosick Falls 0-0 1-1
Hoosic Valley 0-0 0-2
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 0-2 0-2
CLASS C CENTRAL
Fonda 2-0 2-0
Stillwater 1-0 2-0
Canajoharie-Fort Plain 1-1 1-1
Mechanicville 0-1 1-1
Tamarac 0-2 0-2
CLASS C SOUTH
Watervliet 1-0 1-0
Taconic Hills 1-0 1-0
Voorheesville 0-0 1-1
Cairo-Durham/Catskill* 0-0 0-2
Coxsackie-Athens 0-2 0-2
CLASS D
Chatham 1-0 2-0
Warrensburg 1-0 2-0
Whitehall 0-0 2-0
Helderberg Valley 0-2 0-2
INDEPENDENTS W-L W-L
Corinth-Fort Edward* 0-0 1-1
Cohoes* 0-0 0-2
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY W-L W-L
Ticonderoga 1-1 1-1
*team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals
0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

Saturday's high school football coverage

article

Rodriguez (276 yards) leads Queensbury past Mohon

article

Whitehall runs past Corinth-Fort Edward

article

Cambridge-Salem pulls away from LG/H-L

6 updates

Load comments