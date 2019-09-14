Section II High School Football Standings through Week 2
2019 High School Football Standings
|Team
|League
|Overall
|CLASS AA
|W-L
|W-L
|Shaker
|2-0
|2-0
|CBA
|2-0
|2-0
|Bethlehem
|1-1
|1-1
|Guilderland
|1-1
|1-1
|Saratoga Springs
|1-1
|1-1
|Shenendehowa
|1-1
|1-1
|Colonie
|0-1
|0-2
|Schenectady
|0-1
|0-2
|Niskayuna
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS A GRASSO
|W-L
|W-L
|Burnt Hills
|2-0
|2-0
|Queensbury
|2-0
|2-0
|Ballston Spa
|1-1
|1-1
|Mohonasen
|1-1
|1-1
|Scotia
|0-1
|1-1
|South Glens Falls
|0-1
|1-1
|Gloversville
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS A CAPITAL
|Troy
|2-0
|2-0
|Averill Park
|2-0
|2-0
|La Salle
|1-1
|1-1
|Amsterdam
|0-1
|1-1
|Green Tech
|0-1
|1-1
|Columbia
|0-2
|0-2
|Albany*
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS B NORTH
|W-L
|W-L
|Glens Falls
|2-0
|2-0
|Schuylerville
|1-1
|1-1
|Johnstown
|1-1
|1-1
|Broadalbin-Perth
|0-0
|1-1
|Hudson Falls
|0-0
|0-2
|Lansingburgh
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS B REINFURT
|Cobleskill
|1-0
|1-0
|Holy Trinity
|1-0
|1-0
|Schalmont
|1-1
|1-1
|Ichabod Crane
|0-0
|1-1
|Ravena
|0-0
|1-1
|Hudson
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS C NORTH
|W-L
|W-L
|Cambridge-Salem
|2-0
|2-0
|Greenwich
|1-1
|1-1
|Granville
|1-1
|1-1
|Hoosick Falls
|0-0
|1-1
|Hoosic Valley
|0-0
|0-2
|Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS C CENTRAL
|Fonda
|2-0
|2-0
|Stillwater
|1-0
|2-0
|Canajoharie-Fort Plain
|1-1
|1-1
|Mechanicville
|0-1
|1-1
|Tamarac
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS C SOUTH
|Watervliet
|1-0
|1-0
|Taconic Hills
|1-0
|1-0
|Voorheesville
|0-0
|1-1
|Cairo-Durham/Catskill*
|0-0
|0-2
|Coxsackie-Athens
|0-2
|0-2
|CLASS D
|Chatham
|1-0
|2-0
|Warrensburg
|1-0
|2-0
|Whitehall
|0-0
|2-0
|Helderberg Valley
|0-2
|0-2
|INDEPENDENTS
|W-L
|W-L
|Corinth-Fort Edward*
|0-0
|1-1
|Cohoes*
|0-0
|0-2
|CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
|W-L
|W-L
|Ticonderoga
|1-1
|1-1
|*team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals
