High School Football 2022: Landscape of football changing

The landscape of local high school football underwent somewhat of a tectonic shift this offseason.

Four rival teams have become two, as Granville and Whitehall, as well as Warrensburg and Lake George, have now joined forces on the gridiron.

Both were moves borne of necessity by numbers — or lack thereof — in their respective football programs, prompting the merger of the teams. Now, Warrensburg-Lake George and Granville-Whitehall will be among the teams challenging Schuylerville's supremacy in a loaded Class C.

High school football kicked off this weekend with a handful of Week 0 games involving local teams. The season starts in earnest next weekend with a full slate of games.

Fort Edward, whose players were with South Glens Falls last season, returns to a merger with Corinth, which now includes Hadley-Luzerne as the CFEHL Mountaineers.

Some things stay the same, however: Schuylerville and Greenwich hope to defend their Section II titles in Class C and D, respectively, while Glens Falls seeks redemption from a stunning semifinal ouster in Class B.

Glens Falls



Coach: Pat Lilac, 23rd year (139-63)

Last year: 4-0, 7-2

League: Class B

Outlook: Pat Lilac returns for his 23rd season at the Indians' helm, after a one-year hiatus to watch his older son's senior season at South Glens Falls.

Last fall, the Indians went 7-2 under Kurt Conduzio, who remains the team's line coach. The season ended with a 35-28 Section II semifinal loss to Ravena, a team Glens Falls had defeated handily the week before.

"This year will be a little different than we're used to — instead of being the team everyone chases, we'll be doing a little bit of the chasing," Lilac said. "We can relish that role a little more — we'll be a little bit hungrier."

The Indians lost a ton of offensive production with the graduation of first-team all-state tailback Griffin Woodell, who rushed for 1,503 yards and scored 26 touchdowns in just eight games. He's now at the University at Albany.

But Glens Falls returns a great deal of talent, including all-state linemen Cole Bennett and Gavin Williams, and a returning starter at quarterback in Carson Rath, all seniors.

Lilac said the Indians' strengths are the lines and the depth in their skill positions. Caiden Wilkinson and Skyler Sturdevant should be the featured backs. Sophomore Kellen Driscoll and senior Alex Cygan, a transfer from New Jersey, give Rath a pair of big receiving targets at 6-foot-3 and 6-4, respectively.

Up front, veterans Bennett, Williams, Jakob Pregent and Jared Hance all return, with a number of others stepping up.

Defensively, Bennett is back at one end, Pregent and Hance on the line, Williams at linebacker, Driscoll and Vincent Westfall at the safeties, and Calob Duers and Avi Berg on the corners. Wilkinson, Cygan, Sturdevant and Peyton McClenning are in the linebacker mix.

"We're trying to get a lot of other kids up to speed so we can have as many guys going one way as possible," Lilac said. "I'm hoping we can come out with a little chip on our shoulder and be a physical team."

Hudson Falls

Coach: Brett Watkins, third year (4-11)

2021 record: 2-2, 4-6

League: Class B

Outlook: The Tigers had a solid first full season under coach Brett Watkins, and they hope to take another step this fall — but they must rebuild their offensive line.

Only junior Cam Bennett returns as a two-way starter up front, but the skill positions feature several experienced veterans on a junior-loaded team. The backfield tandem of Nate Jackson and Jesse Mullis are third-year starters, Will Coon returns at quarterback and Lukas Ross will start both ways on the line. All are juniors except Jackson, a senior. Jackson and Mullis also return at linebacker and Coon in the secondary.

Other returning starters include sophomore tight end/linebacker Jayden Hardwick and senior placekicker Peyton Smith, the basketball standout and, at 6-foot-8, possibly the tallest kicker in Section II history.

Watkins said the Tigers will feature a physical running game and defense, but their success depends on the development of the offensive line.

Queensbury

Coach: Dave Huth, first year

2021 record: 3-1, 4-6

League: Class A Grasso

Outlook: Queensbury, a surprising Class A finalist last season after rallying from a 1-5 start, has a new coach this season in Dave Huth, who took the Spartans' girls lacrosse team to the state finals in June.

The Spartans have only six seniors on the roster this season, but one of them is Trevon Bailey, an all-purpose threat who will be one of the wingbacks, along with former quarterback Ian Reynolds and fullback Zayden Mount in the backfield of Queensbury's double-wing offense.

"We're still running our traditional stuff, with some wrinkles," Huth said. "We've added some flair to it, but we're still double-tight, double wing. We know what works."

The new quarterback is sophomore Zavry Ward, younger brother of former Spartans Bryant and James Ward, but Queensbury returns only one starting lineman in Nissiah Maldonado, who started as a freshman last year. Huth was excited about sophomore newcomers Joe Sheerer and Ryan Novak.

Defensively, six starters return, including Bailey at corner, Mount at linebacker, Reynolds and Jeremih Cross at safety, and linemen Lawrence Smith III and Gaetano Altare.

South Glens Falls

Coach: Matt Howard, fourth year (7-15)

2021 record: 0-4, 2-6

League: Class A Grasso

Outlook: The Bulldogs have limited varsity experience this season, but coach Matt Howard sees a lot of potential in this talented group, saying they are young, motivated and hungry.

South High lost some exceptional playmakers in Josh Ahrens, Trey Marcil and Anthony Torra, but the Bulldogs have an outstanding athlete in senior running back Quytin Fallen to build their multiple offense around.

Jackson Salaway is a strong, fast and tough fullback/linebacker and Brandin Luman has improved at receiver. Brock Killian takes over Marcil's quarterback spot, with Nick Wright and Zayne Hanlon stepping into spots on both lines.

South High's coaching staff reflects Howard's Queensbury connections. Longtime former Queensbury and Granville head coach John Irion — for whom Howard played — joined the staff this season, along with Queensbury products Matt Miller and Mike Leonbruno.

Howard hopes the team will be able to establish itself early and develop the confidence and speed it will need at the varsity level.

Cambridge-Salem

Coach: Doug Luke, 26th year (217-41)

2021 record: 2-2, 6-4

League: Class D

Outlook: Longtime coach Doug Luke entered preseason with so many positions up in the air, no one is playing where they were a year ago.

Last year's quarterback, junior Brice Burr, moved to running back; standout lineman Evan Day is now at fullback, receiver Alex Luke is now a running back, and last year's backs — Andrew Clark and Mike Riche — are now linemen. Even returning lineman Zach Toleman moves from center to guard or tackle.

"We have a shortage of regular-size linemen, so we made some adjustments," Doug Luke said. "We're just guessing right now — we don't know if we'll change it again next week."

The new quarterback is 140-pound freshman Stephen Yakubec, whose first priority will be handing the ball off.

Most of C-S's players will also start on defense, but the roster is thin on experience.

"We're very young, but we have a lot of good athletes in eighth and ninth grade," Doug Luke said. "We have lots of kids moving up that will fit next year, we're just trying to get through this year. We're one or two years away from being a very good team."

Corinth/Fort Edward/H-L

Co-coaches: Brian Bowe, Mike Sullivan

2021 record (as C/H-L): 0-5, 0-7

League: Class D (not playoff eligible)

Outlook: The Mountaineers, who were roughed up in Class C last season, drop down to Class D this fall as they hope to build the merger of Corinth, Fort Edward and Hadley-Luzerne.

The Mountaineers are coached by Brian Bowe, Corinth's coach the last few years, and Mike Sullivan, a former assistant at Fort Edward.

Their biggest challenge is the overall youth of the team, which still has a number of sophomores and freshmen, but the good news is many saw playing time a year ago.

Seniors Seth Tedesco, Charles Cheney and Logan Westervelt will be counted on for leadership, with Tedesco returning on both lines, Westervelt as a running back/linebacker and Cheney bringing speed and athleticism. Aiden Chase, Jayden Pardick and Brian Hurlburt also return to the lines this season.

Bowe said he expects the Mountaineers to show improvement with their experience, led by their entire offensive and defensive lines returning.

Granville-Whitehall

Coach: Darin Eggleston, first year

2021 record (Granville): 0-4, 2-5

League: Class C North

Outlook: Darin Eggleston, a Whitehall graduate who quarterbacked the Railroaders to the Class D sectional title in 1989, takes over the new merged program. Eggleston coached the Whitehall JV the last two seasons, as the Railroaders did not field a varsity team.

Granville-Whitehall will be led by seniors Troy Austin, a fullback/linebacker from Whitehall, and Brent Perry, a center/linebacker from Granville, both of them big, tough, dependable players with a nose for the football. Granville's Matt Barlow and Nick Crum return as quick and elusive running backs and defenders.

Granville's Alex Torres and R.J. Monger battled in for the quarterback spot in preseason, and both should start on defense — Torres at linebacker, Monger at safety.

From Whitehall, Thomas Barber shows promise at receiver and defensive back, and C.J. Monty is an athletic prospect as a linebacker and running back.

Eggleston said G-W does not have a lot of big linemen types, but does have a lot of good athletes and will lean heavily on its defense.

Greenwich

Coach: Brandon Linnett, 17th year (98-43)

2021 record: 4-0, 11-1

League: Class D

Outlook: The Witches lost a truckload of talent at graduation with the departure of nine seniors, all of whom played key roles in Greenwich's Class D sectional title and state semifinal appearance.

Veteran coach Brandon Linnett has a large senior class again, but they are less experienced than the group that graduated, like four-year starting quarterback Jesse Kuzmich and linemen Gavin Blair and Ethan Banfield — all all-state selections.

"On paper, we look pretty old, but not a lot of them have started," Linnett said. "But they'll be up to the task. There's a lot of question marks, but we're excited — we haven't had those question marks in a while. I think it makes us coach harder."

The Witches' spread, read-option offense will center on returning first-team all-state fullback Matt Conlin, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound junior who rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's joined in the backfield by Colin Hughes and Kadyn MacNeil.

Senior Dutch Hamilton and sophomore Joe Skiff will split time at quarterback to start, with Parker Jameson and Graham Genevick back as receivers. Declan Kelleher is back at placekicker. Up front, senior Ryan Alling is the only returning starter, and he's shifting from center to tackle.

Defensively, the linebacking corps looks solid, with Conlin inside and MacNeil and Skiff outside. Jameson was a second-team all-state selection at safety, Hughes returns at one end, with Alling and Jesse Blake on the line.

Schuylerville

Coach: John Bowen, 11th year (77-18, 134-52 overall)

2021 record: 5-0, 13-1

League: Class C North

Outlook: The Black Horses lost a remarkable senior class that posted a 31-3 record over the last three seasons, including a pair of state runner-up finishes. Three-year starting quarterback Owen Sherman, playmaker Ryan Dow and center/linebacker Carson Patrick were major graduation losses.

Junior Luke Sherman, last year's leading rusher, and sophomore Ollie Bolduc were battling for the starting quarterback nod in camp.

Veteran coach John Bowen said senior lineman Austin Prouty will be a key to success in Schuylerville's spread-option offense, along with classmate Anthony Luzadis, who takes over at center. The Horses have standout perimeter playmakers like Otto Bolduc and Jack McGarrahan for offensive production.

Schuylerville can also rely on a defense that returns nine starters, with Luke Sherman moving from end to linebacker, where he joins Luzadis and McGarrahan, as well as Prouty and Josh Bowen up front, and the Bolduc brothers in the secondary.

The Horses' numbers are down, but John Bowen always puts a very competitive team on the field. Staying healthy will be critical to the team's long-term goals.

Warrensburg-Lk. George

Coach: Mike Perrone, eighth year (36-16)

2021 records: Lake George (1-3, 3-3), Warrensburg (3-1, 7-3)

League: Class C North

Outlook: The merger of Warrensburg and Lake George, along with North Warren this fall, promises to be a combination of Burghers brawn and Warriors speed.

Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone heads up a staff tasked with finding spots for a wealth of talent from all three schools. The Wolverines, as they will be known, have a ton of speed and athleticism all over the roster, and great size and strength up front.

The Wolverines should have a thunder-and-lightning attack with 250-pound senior Tristen Hitchcock — a fifth-year varsity player — back at fullback, joined by speedy Brody McCabe and Landon Olden.

The Wolverines' offense will also include returning quarterback Caden Allen, tight end Luke Sheldon and linemen Cooper Morehouse, Andrew Jeckel and Dan Barber, plus newcomers like receiver Stevie Schloss, back Avery Osborne, and linemen Trey Stathis and Dereck Graven.

All should find homes on defense, like Hitchcock, Jeckel and Olden at linebacker, McCabe and Sheldon as the safeties, and a host of linemen.

Stillwater

Coach: Ian Godfrey, seventh season (43-11)

2021 record: 4-0, 7-2

League: Class C North

Outlook: A year after finishing as Class D runner-up to Greenwich in the Section II finals, Stillwater has a veteran squad that returns to the Class C ranks — at least for this season.

Coach Ian Godfrey said the Warriors must find new offensive production to make up for the loss of backs C.J. McNeil and Caleb Dyer, but they are optimistic they can make a run in a loaded Class C North.

Colby Paffen returns at quarterback after throwing 14 touchdown passes, and he'll be protected by a veteran line anchored by all-state choices Mike Campion and Anthony Cocozzo.

Among the experienced players returning for the Warriors are running backs Jaxon Mueller, Reese Hotaling and Trevor Cowin, tight end Mike Marinello, receiver Lukas Lilac and lineman Mike Davis. They also form an experienced defensive unit.

Ticonderoga

Coach: Heath Geiser, second year (0-8)

2021 record: 0-8

League: Champlain Valley

Outlook: The Sentinels struggled mightily last season, as all of their games were lopsided losses, but coach Heath Geiser returns all of his linemen, giving Ticonderoga a foundation to build on. Quarterback Kam Vigliotti is also back, and he has returning targets in Ayden and Landen Smith.

Newcomer Dom Crossman is a speedy, shifty athlete who can play running back or receiver, and sophomore Tyler McTyier brings some physicality to the lineup.

"We have more size this season with just as many skill guys as last season," Geiser said. "We had a great group of kids with a ton of heart last year. If we can match that, I think we will be all right."