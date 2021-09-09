High School Football 2021: Teams return from short turnaround

Outlook: The Indians got a taste of losing last spring, “and none of us liked it, players or coaches,” longtime head coach Doug Luke said. It was the first losing season for the Cambridge program since 2008, only its second since 1990. Most of the team returns in much better shape after taking its licks in March and April. Sophomore Brice Burr takes over at quarterback, with solid targets in juniors Alex Luke and Andrew Clark. Burr should be well-protected by a veteran line that includes some good size, with several players at 230 pounds or more, like Evan Day (245) and Hunter Thomas (285), and all getting plenty of experience in the spring. Cambridge-Salem also has some depth at running back, with Eli Danio and Connor Chilson returning, along with Dillon Hughes, Mike Riche, Clifford Lewis and Zach Miller. Defensive positions were up in the air in preseason, but most players will play both sides of the ball and the defensive line should be solid, with Day, Rylie Burr, and Hunter and Jackson Thomas.