Griffin Woodell rushes for five touchdowns, Glens Falls blanks Scotia
GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns Saturday morning to power Glens Falls to a 48-0 Class B North football victory over Scotia.

The win improved the Indians' record to 2-0 in the division, 4-1 overall.

Woodell, who carried the ball 14 times, scored on runs of 47, 68, 9, 29 and 12 yards — all before halftime as the Indians built a 41-0 lead. Woodell did not play in the second half, which was played with running time.

Carson Rath connected with Aidan Murphy on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Tanner Sokol finished off Glens Falls' scoring with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.

