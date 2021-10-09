Griffin Woodell rushes for five touchdowns, Glens Falls blanks Scotia

GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns Saturday morning to power Glens Falls to a 48-0 Class B North football victory over Scotia.

The win improved the Indians' record to 2-0 in the division, 4-1 overall.

Woodell, who carried the ball 14 times, scored on runs of 47, 68, 9, 29 and 12 yards — all before halftime as the Indians built a 41-0 lead. Woodell did not play in the second half, which was played with running time.

Carson Rath connected with Aidan Murphy on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Tanner Sokol finished off Glens Falls' scoring with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Glens Falls 48, Scotia 0 Scotia (0-2, 2-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Glens Falls (2-0, 4-1);20;21;0;7 — 48 First quarter GF — Woodell 47 run (kick failed), 9:07 GF — Woodell 68 run (Sokol kick), 3:56 GF — Woodell 9 run (Sokol kick), 2:32 Second quarter GF — Murphy 32 pass from Rath (Sokol kick), 11:47 GF — Woodell 29 run (Sokol kick), 5:26 GF — Woodell 12 run (Sokol kick), :58 Fourth quarter GF — Sokol 9 run (Sokol kick), 7:05

