Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich named Class D Player of Year

Section II champion Greenwich dominated the Class D North division football all-stars with 13 first-team selections, including senior quarterback/linebacker Jesse Kuzmich as Class D Overall Player of the Year for Section II.
Kuzmich was also named Class D North Player of the Year, with the Warrensburg trio of senior running back Dylan Winchell as Offensive Player of the Year, junior linebacker Tristen Hitchcock as Defensive Player of the Year and senior Tim Kelly as Ironman in Class D North.
Joining Kuzmich as first-team offense selections for the Witches were Matt Conlin at running back, receivers Deontae Bennett and Tyler Day, and tackles Gavin Blair and Ethan Banfield. First-team defense choices for Greenwich are Kuzmich and Kadyn MacNeil at linebacker, Banfield and Aidan McPhail on the defensive line, and Parker Jamieson at defensive back. On special teams, Greenwich's Declan Kelleher made first team as placekicker and Bennett as kick returner.
Warrensburg also had several first-team selections, including Winchell and Kelly at running back, guard Cooper Morehouse, Hitchcock and Landen Olden at linebacker, defensive lineman Hunter Nemec and defensive back Andrew Beadnell.
Also named to the Class D North first team offense were guard Rylie Burr of Cambridge-Salem and center Brent Perry of Granville. Chosen for the first-team defense were linebacker Alex Torres and defensive back R.J. Monger of Granville, and defensive lineman Zachariah Miller and defensive back Eli Danio of Cambridge-Salem.
Class D North Football All-Stars
Class D Overall Player of Year: QB/LB Jesse Kuzmich, Greenwich
Class D North Offensive Player of Year: RB Dylan Winchell, Warrensburg
Class D North Defensive Player of Year: LB Tristen Hitchcock, Warrensburg
Class D North Ironman: RB/DB Tim Kelly, Warrensburg
First Team Offense
Pos. Player;Yr.;Team
QB Jesse Kuzmich;Sr.;Greenwich
RB Matt Conlin;So.;Greenwich
RB Dylan Winchell;Sr.;Warrensburg
RB Tim Kelly;Sr.;Warrensburg
WR Deontae Bennett;Sr.;Greenwich
WR Tyler Day;Sr.;Greenwich
T Gavin Blair;Sr.;Greenwich
T Ethan Banfield;Sr.;Greenwich
G Cooper Morehouse;Jr.;Warrensburg
G Rylie Burr;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem
C Brent Perry;Jr.;Granville
K Declan Kelleher;Jr.;Greenwich
KR Deontae Bennett;Sr.;Greenwich
Honorable Mention Offense
QB Brice Burr;So.;Cambridge-Salem
RB Cliff Lewis;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem
RB Colin Hughes;Jr.;Greenwich
RB Matt Barlow;Jr.;Granville
WR Jayden Hughes;Sr.;Greenwich
WR Alex Luke;Jr.;Cambridge-Salem
T Hunter Dixson;Sr.;Greenwich
T Kevin Morris;Sr.;Granville
G Jackson Javurek;Sr.;Greenwich
G Nate Rathbun;Sr.;Granville
First Team Defense
Pos. Player;Yr.;Team
DL Hunter Nemec;Sr.;Warrensburg
DL Zachariah Miller;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem
DL Ethan Banfield;Sr.;Greenwich
DL Aidan McPhail;Sr.;Greenwich
LB Tristen Hitchcock;Jr.;Warrensburg
LB Landon Olden;Jr.;Warrensburg
LB Kadyn MacNeil;Jr.;Greenwich
LB Jesse Kuzmich;Sr.;Greenwich
LB Alex Torres;Jr.;Granville
DB Parker Jamieson;Jr.;Greenwich
DB Andrew Beadnell;Sr.;Warrensburg
DB Eli Danio;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem
DB R.J. Monger;Jr.;Granville
Honorable Mention Defense
DL Colin Hughes;Jr.;Greenwich
DL Thomas Combs;Sr.;Warrensburgh
DL Jackson Javurek;Sr.;Greenwich
LB Matt Conlin;So.;Greenwich
LB Kadyn MacNeil;Jr.;Greenwich
LB Cliff Lewis;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem
LB Nick Crum;Jr.;Granville
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!