Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich named Class D Player of Year

Section II champion Greenwich dominated the Class D North division football all-stars with 13 first-team selections, including senior quarterback/linebacker Jesse Kuzmich as Class D Overall Player of the Year for Section II.

Kuzmich was also named Class D North Player of the Year, with the Warrensburg trio of senior running back Dylan Winchell as Offensive Player of the Year, junior linebacker Tristen Hitchcock as Defensive Player of the Year and senior Tim Kelly as Ironman in Class D North.

Joining Kuzmich as first-team offense selections for the Witches were Matt Conlin at running back, receivers Deontae Bennett and Tyler Day, and tackles Gavin Blair and Ethan Banfield. First-team defense choices for Greenwich are Kuzmich and Kadyn MacNeil at linebacker, Banfield and Aidan McPhail on the defensive line, and Parker Jamieson at defensive back. On special teams, Greenwich's Declan Kelleher made first team as placekicker and Bennett as kick returner.

Warrensburg also had several first-team selections, including Winchell and Kelly at running back, guard Cooper Morehouse, Hitchcock and Landen Olden at linebacker, defensive lineman Hunter Nemec and defensive back Andrew Beadnell.

Also named to the Class D North first team offense were guard Rylie Burr of Cambridge-Salem and center Brent Perry of Granville. Chosen for the first-team defense were linebacker Alex Torres and defensive back R.J. Monger of Granville, and defensive lineman Zachariah Miller and defensive back Eli Danio of Cambridge-Salem.

