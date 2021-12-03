 Skip to main content
Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich named Class D Player of Year

Section II champion Greenwich dominated the Class D North division football all-stars with 13 first-team selections, including senior quarterback/linebacker Jesse Kuzmich as Class D Overall Player of the Year for Section II.

Kuzmich was also named Class D North Player of the Year, with the Warrensburg trio of senior running back Dylan Winchell as Offensive Player of the Year, junior linebacker Tristen Hitchcock as Defensive Player of the Year and senior Tim Kelly as Ironman in Class D North.

Joining Kuzmich as first-team offense selections for the Witches were Matt Conlin at running back, receivers Deontae Bennett and Tyler Day, and tackles Gavin Blair and Ethan Banfield. First-team defense choices for Greenwich are Kuzmich and Kadyn MacNeil at linebacker, Banfield and Aidan McPhail on the defensive line, and Parker Jamieson at defensive back. On special teams, Greenwich's Declan Kelleher made first team as placekicker and Bennett as kick returner.

Warrensburg also had several first-team selections, including Winchell and Kelly at running back, guard Cooper Morehouse, Hitchcock and Landen Olden at linebacker, defensive lineman Hunter Nemec and defensive back Andrew Beadnell.

Also named to the Class D North first team offense were guard Rylie Burr of Cambridge-Salem and center Brent Perry of Granville. Chosen for the first-team defense were linebacker Alex Torres and defensive back R.J. Monger of Granville, and defensive lineman Zachariah Miller and defensive back Eli Danio of Cambridge-Salem.

Class D North Football All-Stars

Class D Overall Player of Year: QB/LB Jesse Kuzmich, Greenwich

Class D North Offensive Player of Year: RB Dylan Winchell, Warrensburg

Class D North Defensive Player of Year: LB Tristen Hitchcock, Warrensburg

Class D North Ironman: RB/DB Tim Kelly, Warrensburg

First Team Offense

Pos. Player;Yr.;Team

QB Jesse Kuzmich;Sr.;Greenwich

RB Matt Conlin;So.;Greenwich

RB Dylan Winchell;Sr.;Warrensburg

RB Tim Kelly;Sr.;Warrensburg

WR Deontae Bennett;Sr.;Greenwich

WR Tyler Day;Sr.;Greenwich

T Gavin Blair;Sr.;Greenwich

T Ethan Banfield;Sr.;Greenwich

G Cooper Morehouse;Jr.;Warrensburg

G Rylie Burr;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem

C Brent Perry;Jr.;Granville

K Declan Kelleher;Jr.;Greenwich

KR Deontae Bennett;Sr.;Greenwich

Honorable Mention Offense

QB Brice Burr;So.;Cambridge-Salem

RB Cliff Lewis;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem

RB Colin Hughes;Jr.;Greenwich

RB Matt Barlow;Jr.;Granville

WR Jayden Hughes;Sr.;Greenwich

WR Alex Luke;Jr.;Cambridge-Salem

T Hunter Dixson;Sr.;Greenwich

T Kevin Morris;Sr.;Granville

G Jackson Javurek;Sr.;Greenwich

G Nate Rathbun;Sr.;Granville

First Team Defense

Pos. Player;Yr.;Team

DL Hunter Nemec;Sr.;Warrensburg

DL Zachariah Miller;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem

DL Ethan Banfield;Sr.;Greenwich

DL Aidan McPhail;Sr.;Greenwich

LB Tristen Hitchcock;Jr.;Warrensburg

LB Landon Olden;Jr.;Warrensburg

LB Kadyn MacNeil;Jr.;Greenwich

LB Jesse Kuzmich;Sr.;Greenwich

LB Alex Torres;Jr.;Granville

DB Parker Jamieson;Jr.;Greenwich

DB Andrew Beadnell;Sr.;Warrensburg

DB Eli Danio;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem

DB R.J. Monger;Jr.;Granville

Honorable Mention Defense

DL Colin Hughes;Jr.;Greenwich

DL Thomas Combs;Sr.;Warrensburgh

DL Jackson Javurek;Sr.;Greenwich

LB Matt Conlin;So.;Greenwich

LB Kadyn MacNeil;Jr.;Greenwich

LB Cliff Lewis;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem

LB Nick Crum;Jr.;Granville

