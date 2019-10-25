FONDA — Greenwich dominated play, as the visiting Witches defeated higher-seeded Fonda 45-7 in the Class C quarterfinals of the Section II Football Tournament on Friday.
Luke Pemrick scored on runs of 69 and 12 yards, and added a 65-yard interception for a touchdown. He finished with 14 carries for 167 yards.
Jesse Kuzmich added six carries for 80 yards and scoring runs of 14 and 1 yards.
With their seventh straight victory, the Witches (7-1) advance to the semifinals at top-seeded Stillwater (8-0) next Friday night.
