In Ian Godfrey’s estimation, Greenwich came into this football season “with a chip on their shoulder.”
“They underachieved last year, they were hurt, so they feel like they have something to prove,” said Godfrey, Stillwater’s fourth-year head coach. “But so do we.”
Godfrey’s undefeated Warriors, 8-0 and ranked third in the state, and 12th-ranked Greenwich (7-1) clash at Stillwater on Friday at 7 p.m. in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.
The winner advances to the championship game next weekend against either Cambridge-Salem or Tamarac, who meet on Saturday.
“We know what we’re up against in Greenwich,” said Godfrey, the former Fort Edward standout whose Warriors are off to the program’s best start since 1999. “They have athletic kids, they’re a gritty team that’s going to get after you. Between Granville, which was a big, physical team, and now Greenwich, which is certainly explosive, we’ve had our hands full.”
The Witches are on a seven-game winning streak since losing their opener to Cambridge-Salem. It’s a far cry from last year’s 2-7 record for Greenwich, which has allowed only 19 points in its last five games, and 70 for the season.
“Our defense has played really well,” said Witches head coach Brandon Linnett, whose team is coming off a 45-7 quarterfinal win at Fonda. “Chris Albrecht is doing a great job at middle linebacker, but different guys are stepping up every week. The closer we get to our goal line, the tougher we get, and that’s what you have to do at this time of year.”
The Witches will need to play at their best to slow down a Stillwater offense that has produced two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback James Galarneau (1,128 yards, 14 TDs) and running back Mason Seymour (1,056 yards, 17 TDs), both four-year starters. Galarneau, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, has also passed for 614 yards and 10 scores. The Warriors average 40 points per game.
“Granville moved the ball on them, but never really slowed them down,” Linnett said, referring to Stillwater’s 42-16 quarterfinal win last week.
“They’re the most complete team in Class C — they’re big and fast, their offense is extremely good. They have a dual-threat quarterback and nice speed on the edge, and their defense is solid and physical.”
Greenwich is led by sophomore quarterback Jesse Kuzmich, already a second-year starter who has passed for 904 yards and 12 touchdowns, and run for five more. Albrecht and Luke Pemrick provide big-play capability, as they have combined for 1,210 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns.
“We’ll have to try to limit their big plays and we have to be the aggressor,” Godfrey said. “They haven’t given up many points since their opener against Cambridge. They’re a team to be reckoned with.”
