Greenwich, Stillwater square off for Class D title

Things come full circle for the Greenwich and Stillwater football teams Saturday.

They were each other's toughest opponents when they locked horns in Week 2, a 27-19 victory for undefeated Greenwich, but one the Witches had to grind out in the second half.

They meet for the Class D championship of the Section II Football Tournament at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School. The winner takes on the Section I champ in a state quarterfinal next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville High School.

"I think we're the two best teams in the D's and we should be playing each other," said Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett, whose team is 9-0 and ranked fourth in the state. "They're very physical. Defensively, they're tough — we had a hard time moving the ball. I like to think we've improved, but they've improved a ton. I expect a battle."

"They've run the table on everyone, they're such a good football team," said Stillwater head coach Ian Godfrey, whose 11th-ranked team is 7-1, winning seven straight since its opening loss to Greenwich. "We'll have to keep it close and get some stops, and try to keep their offense off the field."

The Witches, the de facto Class D sectional champs in last spring's Fall II season, bring a 15-game winning streak into the game. One of their nine wins this fall was a forfeit.

Led by senior dual-threat quarterback Jesse Kuzmich, the Witches average 47.5 points per game. A four-year starter, Kuzmich has passed for 951 yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for another 525 yards and eight scores this season. Versatile Deontae Bennett brings a flash of speed on the perimeter and has scored 16 TDs overall.

However, Linnett was unsure if sophomore Matt Conlin, Greenwich's big (5-foot-11, 240-pound) tailback/middle linebacker, would play. Conlin (824 yards, 14 TDs) suffered a deep bruise in his side on a tackle during last week's 48-20 semifinal win over Chatham.

If he can't go, the Witches can insert senior Jayden Hughes (6-0, 220) into Conlin's spots on both sides of the ball. Hughes missed last week's game with a dislocated finger. They have several other weapons, as well.

"Fortunately we have some depth," Linnett said. "We have nine seniors who all play a lot — that's unusual for a small school."

"The last time we played, they did a really nice job of limiting us and keeping their offense on the field," said Godfrey, whose team defeated Greenwich in the 2019 Class C semifinals on the way to the Warriors' first-ever Section II title. "They have a senior-heavy line — if you let them get on a roll, you're not going to get the ball back."

The Warriors are powered by the 1-2 rushing punch of senior backs C.J. McNeil (1,007 yards, 13 TDs) and Caleb Dyer (561 yards, 5 TDs), and junior quarterback Colby Paffen, a 68-percent passer with 546 passing yards and 14 TD passes, seven caught by Dyer.

Godfrey said a change to his offense — moving McNeil into the backfield with Dyer to create a two-back attack — has paid off since the first Greenwich game.

"Our offense just took off," Godfrey said. "C.J. is a tremendous back, and we can split Caleb out or put him in the slot. We're more like a spread-power offense."

"Offensively they're a zone-running football team, but they grind on you," Linnett said. "The McNeil kid can take it to the house any time."

Stillwater allowed Warrensburg to rush for 357 yards in last week's 31-12 semifinal victory, but Linnett is prepared for a tough game.

"Hopefully with what we've done in the past we can be calm under fire," Linnett said. "You want to be playing better teams at this time of year."

