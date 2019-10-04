GREENWICH — Jesse Kuzmich passed for two touchdowns and the Greenwich defense preserved a 14-0 Class C football shutout of Mechanicville with a late goal-line stand Friday night.
Kuzmich, a sophomore, completed first-quarter scoring passes to Luke Pemrick and Aidan McPhail and the Greenwich defense held from there. Chris Albrecht added 73 rushing yards to Kuzmich’s 77 for the Witches (4-1).
