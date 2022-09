GREENWICH 27, CATSKILL/C-D 0: Colin Hughes rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns to power the Witches past Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Friday night.

Hughes — playing for injured Matt Conlin, who broke his hand in last week's loss to Stillwater — carried 11 times and scored on runs of 65 and 3 yards. He also recorded two sacks on defense.