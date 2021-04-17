Greenwich shuts out Cambridge-Salem

STILLWATER — Jesse Kuzmich ran 88 yards for a touchdown and threw for two more scores Saturday to lead Greenwich to a 28-0 Class D North victory over Cambridge-Salem.

Kuzmich connected with Alex Curtis on scoring passes of 14 and 24 yards for the Witches, who improved to 4-0. Max Maguire added a 4-yard touchdown run as Greenwich built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Kuzmich rushed for 191 yards on 16 carries and completed five of 12 passes for 81 yards. Maguire added 53 yards on 16 rushes.

Greenwich 28, Cam.-Salem 0 Cambridge-Salem (0-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Greenwich (4-0);7;14;0;7 — 28 First quarter G — Curtis 14 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 6:12 Second quarter G — Maguire 4 run (Kelleher kick), 7:54 G — Curtis 24 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), :58 Fourth quarter G — Kuzmich 88 run (Kelleher kick), 11:40

Glens Falls cruises past Hudson Falls Griffin Woodell and Aalijah Sampson each scored a pair of touchdowns to power Glens Falls to a 47-6 win over Hudson Falls in the Jug Game.

+2 Queensbury defeats Niskayuna for playoff berth Jason Rodriguez rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown and Kolby Anderson added two scores as Queensbury topped Niskayuna 33-21 Saturday.

Unbeaten Schuylerville wraps up first place in Class C North Sam McGarrahan rushed for 124 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to power undefeated Schuylerville past Fonda, 30-7, in Class C football.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0