 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwich shuts out Cambridge-Salem
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Greenwich shuts out Cambridge-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER — Jesse Kuzmich ran 88 yards for a touchdown and threw for two more scores Saturday to lead Greenwich to a 28-0 Class D North victory over Cambridge-Salem.

Kuzmich connected with Alex Curtis on scoring passes of 14 and 24 yards for the Witches, who improved to 4-0. Max Maguire added a 4-yard touchdown run as Greenwich built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Kuzmich rushed for 191 yards on 16 carries and completed five of 12 passes for 81 yards. Maguire added 53 yards on 16 rushes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News