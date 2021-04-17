Greenwich shuts out Cambridge-Salem

STILLWATER — Jesse Kuzmich ran 88 yards for a touchdown and threw for two more scores Saturday to lead Greenwich to a 28-0 Class D North victory over Cambridge-Salem.
Kuzmich connected with Alex Curtis on scoring passes of 14 and 24 yards for the Witches, who improved to 4-0. Max Maguire added a 4-yard touchdown run as Greenwich built a 21-0 halftime lead.
Kuzmich rushed for 191 yards on 16 carries and completed five of 12 passes for 81 yards. Maguire added 53 yards on 16 rushes.
Griffin Woodell and Aalijah Sampson each scored a pair of touchdowns to power Glens Falls to a 47-6 win over Hudson Falls in the Jug Game.
Jason Rodriguez rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown and Kolby Anderson added two scores as Queensbury topped Niskayuna 33-21 Saturday.
Sam McGarrahan rushed for 124 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to power undefeated Schuylerville past Fonda, 30-7, in Class C football.