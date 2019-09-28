Greenwich 38, Hoosic Valley 6: Jesse Kuzmich passed for three touchdowns and returned an interception 22 yards for another to power Greenwich past Hoosic Valley in Class C North action.
Kaden Hall scored on a reception and a run for the Witches, who improved to 3-1 in the division and overall. Kuzmich also passed to Jackson Vanderhoff and Chris Albrecht for touchdowns. Albrecht added a 35-yard field goal to complete Greenwich's scoring.
Gavin Giordano scored the only touchdown for the Indians (0-2, 0-4).
