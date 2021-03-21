Greenwich romps past Voorheesville

STILLWATER — Jesse Kuzmich rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another Sunday as Greenwich romped to a 34-0 non-league football victory over Voorheesville.

Kuzmich, the Witches' junior quarterback, scored on runs of 1, 13, 1 and 3 yards. In the fourth quarter, Alexander Curtis took a short pass from Kuzmich and turned it into a 46-yard touchdown play.

Greenwich dominated the game with a ground-and-pound running game led by Max Maguire, who rushed for 148 yards on 14 carries. Kuzmich added 52 yards on 14 rushes, and completely 11 of 15 passes for 147 yards. Curtis caught four passes for 86 yards and the score.

Defensively, Bryce Lynch had three sacks and three more tackles for loss. The Witches made two goal-line stands in the second and third quarters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0