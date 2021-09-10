Greenwich rolls past Cohoes in opener

GREENWICH 54, COHOES 0: Jesse Kuzmich passed for 104 yards and three touchdowns as the Witches opened the season with the lopsided victory.

Kuzmich connected on five of six passes, including scoring passes to Tyler Day, Deontae Bennett and Aidan McPhail.

Also scoring on runs were Bennett, Matt Conlin, Jayden Hughes, Collin Hughes and Ryan Hughes. Conlin led the Witches with 88 yards on six carries, and Bennett scored on his only carry, a 52-yard run.

Greenwich 54, Cohoes 0 Cohoes;0;0;0;0 — 0 Greenwich;28;19;7;0 — 54 First quarter G — Day 35 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) G — Conlin 7 run (Kelleher kick) G — Bennett 18 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) G — McPhail 17 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) Second quarter G — J. Hughes 1 run (Kelleher kick) G — C. Hughes 5 run (kick failed) G — Bennett 52 run (kick failed) Third quarter G — R. Hughes 35 run (Kelleher kick)

