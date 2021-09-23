Greenwich QB Jesse Kuzmich leads Witches with legs, arm

"I just try to work hard and lead by example, help the younger kids out," Kuzmich said. "I want them to be able to watch the older kids and get better just by seeing how hard we work."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kuzmich doesn't often have to raise his voice in the huddle.

"I've got (Ethan) Banfield that helps me out with that," Kuzmich said, referring to the senior lineman. "Banfield likes to do a lot of talking. He's a beast, he's a huge help, he's a big part of our team."

Kuzmich prefers plugging his teammates to talking about himself. He's surrounded by game-breaking weapons like Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin.

"Our offense is so versatile," he said. "With Deontae, Matthew, Colin Hughes, our offensive line — we really don't have a weakness offensively. There isn't anything we can't do."

Bennett missed last week's 27-19 win over Stillwater because of contact tracing, but the talented senior was back in practice this week.

"The defense having to worry about all three of us just makes us that much more dangerous, it opens things up more," Kuzmich said.