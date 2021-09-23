Greenwich QB Jesse Kuzmich leads Witches with legs, arm

GREENWICH — Jesse Kuzmich chuckled at the memory.
As an eighth-grader four years ago, he went to Greenwich's varsity football game against Cambridge-Salem at Cambridge — a wild shootout won by the Witches.
"It was (former quarterback) Cole Burgess' senior year," Kuzmich recalled. "Ever since I went to that game, I was absolutely jacked up. I wanted to play there ever since."
Now a senior and a fourth-year starting quarterback for Greenwich, Kuzmich will get that chance when the Witches visit Cambridge-Salem (2-1) in a Class D North game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Kuzmich was Burgess' immediate successor behind center for the Witches — thrown into the fire as a freshman because of injuries on a team that went 2-7.
Today, Kuzmich is a poised, confident leader with superb athletic abilities, a three-sport star who has helped his football team to eight straight victories — two this season and a 6-0 mark in last spring's Fall II season.
A 6-foot, 180-pounder who hopes to play college baseball, Kuzmich is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and a sure-tackling outside linebacker on defense.
"He's a gamer — it's never too much, never too big, he wants the ball, and he's an outstanding teammate," said Brandon Linnett, the Witches' veteran head coach. "He's a student of the game. He's a quiet leader, at least among us — but in the huddle, it's his huddle. (His teammates) expect a lot of him, and he gives a lot."
"I just try to work hard and lead by example, help the younger kids out," Kuzmich said. "I want them to be able to watch the older kids and get better just by seeing how hard we work."
Kuzmich doesn't often have to raise his voice in the huddle.
"I've got (Ethan) Banfield that helps me out with that," Kuzmich said, referring to the senior lineman. "Banfield likes to do a lot of talking. He's a beast, he's a huge help, he's a big part of our team."
Kuzmich prefers plugging his teammates to talking about himself. He's surrounded by game-breaking weapons like Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin.
"Our offense is so versatile," he said. "With Deontae, Matthew, Colin Hughes, our offensive line — we really don't have a weakness offensively. There isn't anything we can't do."
Bennett missed last week's 27-19 win over Stillwater because of contact tracing, but the talented senior was back in practice this week.
"The defense having to worry about all three of us just makes us that much more dangerous, it opens things up more," Kuzmich said.
"He's dangerous because he's an athlete," Cambridge-Salem coach Doug Luke said. "He's smart, he's fast and he's quick, and that makes it even more difficult to defend him. … He's not one-dimensional, he can throw the ball, but I think he scares more people running the ball when he freelances. When he decides to pull it down and take off and use his instincts, we're concerned."
Greenwich shut out Cambridge-Salem 28-0 the last time they met, in April, when Kuzmich rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more. However, with the abbreviated Fall II season, the Witches were unable to pursue sectional and state playoffs.
"To play anything last year was fun, I was grateful for it," he said. "We want to go as far as we can go. Last year was a special team, but I think we can do some damage this year, too."
"As he goes, we go," Linnett said. "We have a lot of good players, but when times get tough, I think they look to him."
In other key games this weekend, division play begins for most of the classes. Friday night's action includes Queensbury at South Glens Falls in Class A Grasso, and Fonda at Schuylerville in Class C North. Glens Falls picked up Hoosick Falls-Tamarac as a non-league game after Lansingburgh pulled out.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.