Greenwich pulls away from Stillwater
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Greenwich pulls away from Stillwater

STILLWATER — Senior Max Maguire and freshman Matt Conlin each rushed for two touchdowns Saturday to lead Greenwich to a 36-7 Class D North victory over Stillwater.

With the Witches (2-0) trailing 7-6 in the second quarter, a fumble at one end of the field led to a Greenwich touchdown at the other to end the first half and send them into halftime with momentum.

The Warriors (0-2) were driving to extend their lead when C.J. McNeil fumbled into the Greenwich end zone. Defender Aidan McPhail fell on the loose ball for a touchback. McNeil had scored Stillwater's only touchdown in the second quarter.

The Witches drove 80 yards to Jesse Kuzmich's 2-yard quarterback sneak on the final play of the half for a 14-7 lead.

Greenwich capitalized on a Jackson Vanderhoff interception, turning it into a 21-yard touchdown run by Conlin late in the third quarter. Maguire added scoring runs of 24 and 5 yards to cap the Witches' scoring.

Isaac Cutler led Stillwater with 97 yards on 12 carries.

