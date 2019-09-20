{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSICK FALLS — Jesse Kuzmich rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as Greenwich rolled to a 48-13 Class C North victory over Hoosick Falls on Friday night.

Luke Pemrick caught a 48-yard scoring pass from Kuzmich and ran for two more touchdowns, and Chris Albrecht led all rushers with 125 yards and a touchdown. Albrecht also returned an interception 59 yards for a score, one of four picks by the Witches' defense.

Kuzmich, a sophomore, completed 6 of 8 passes for 84 yards, and rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries.

Greenwich (2-1, 2-1) led 13-0 after one quarter before Max Kipp's 33-yard touchdown run put Hoosick Falls (0-1, 1-2) on the board. The Witches then pulled away from a 20-7 halftime lead.

Kipp led Hoosick Falls with 91 yards on 10 carries.

