 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenwich holds off Canajoharie-Fort Plain

  • 0

GREENWICH — Greenwich held off a furious second-half rally by Canajoharie-Fort Plain to earn 28-20 Class D football victory on Friday.

Fullback Matt Conlin rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to power the Witches, who improved to 3-0 in the league, 3-1 overall. Conlin scored on runs of 21, 1 and 6 yards, the last in the fourth quarter after the Cougars had closed within 21-20.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Ingber completed 5 of 9 passes for 106 yards, all to Parker Jameson, including a 33-yard scoring strike as Greenwich built a 21-0 halftime lead. Ingber also rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries.

C-FP battled back behind three touchdown passes from Cody Hyney to Jaxon O'Neil to pull within one in the fourth quarter.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chatham downs Corinth/FE/H-L

Chatham downs Corinth/FE/H-L

Chatham scored all of its points in the first half on the way to a 43-6 victory over Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News