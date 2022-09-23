Greenwich holds off Canajoharie-Fort Plain

GREENWICH — Greenwich held off a furious second-half rally by Canajoharie-Fort Plain to earn 28-20 Class D football victory on Friday.
Fullback Matt Conlin rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to power the Witches, who improved to 3-0 in the league, 3-1 overall. Conlin scored on runs of 21, 1 and 6 yards, the last in the fourth quarter after the Cougars had closed within 21-20.
Freshman quarterback Ryan Ingber completed 5 of 9 passes for 106 yards, all to Parker Jameson, including a 33-yard scoring strike as Greenwich built a 21-0 halftime lead. Ingber also rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries.
C-FP battled back behind three touchdown passes from Cody Hyney to Jaxon O'Neil to pull within one in the fourth quarter.